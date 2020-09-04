Interior Health reports one new case of COVID-19 heading into long weekend

20 cases are currently active in the region

Interior Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in the region on Friday, Sept. 4.

This brings the region’s total case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 451 — 20 of which are currently active and on isolation.

Hospitalizations remain at zero across Interior Health.

The outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre remains at seven cases with no active cases. Those who contracted the virus were all staff members, after attending a two-day off-site training session.

No Interior Health cases are associated with the water treatment facility project outbreak in the Elk Valley (declared Aug. 27).

Across the province, health officials reported 121 new cases on Friday.

“There are 1,233 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 2,792 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases, and 4,706 people who tested positive have recovered,” Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a joint statement.

There have been 211 deaths due to the novel coronavirus since it touched down in B.C.

