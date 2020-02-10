Just last week, meth was found to contain fentanyl in Penticton, prompting a warning for overdoses in the community. (File Photo)

Interior Health rolling out take-home fentanyl detecting test strips for drugs

In Penticton, the strips will be available from the SOWINS mobile drug testing

  • Feb. 10, 2020 5:30 p.m.
  • News

Interior Health is rolling out take-home strips that can detect whether drugs contain fentanyl.

“Because of the stigma that still surrounds addiction, many people die from overdose alone and at home,” said Judy Darcy, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “Giving people a simple, convenient way to check if their drugs contain fentanyl may help them avoid an overdose, and reduce the number of lives lost to the unpredictable and toxic drug supply.”

The strips will be available from Interior Health’s drug testing locations, which can be found www.drugchecking.ca.

READ MORE: Fentanyl found in meth prompts overdose alert in Penticton

With a dangerous batch of meth having recently hit the streets, it’s important to know what is in the drugs that people are using.

Interior Health executive director Roger Parsonage, explained for many people, there’s a certain amount of shame associated with their addiction, which makes it challenging for them to access drug-checking services at health care facilities.

“With these take-home drug checking strips, they can now make informed, safer choices – this service has the potential to save lives,” he said.

The take-home strips offer an alternative for those who wish to avoid the stigma or shame associated with going to a drug testing site or service.

According to Jessica Bridgeman, the harm reduction coordinator with Interior Health clients have been asking for take-home test strips

“This is one more tool among other strategies we have implemented to address the ongoing opioid overdose crisis,” said Bridgeman. “Take-home drug checking can be particularly helpful to those in rural and remote communities who may not have access to other overdose prevention services.”

A small amount of a drug is mixed with a few drops of water, the test strip is inserted into the solution, and a positive or negative for fentanyl is revealed within seconds.

Additional sites where the test strips will be available are in Vernon, Kelowna, Kamloops, Merritt, Cranbrook and Nelson.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cybercriminals using coronavirus-themed emails to deliver malware: report

Just Posted

Rare Mercedes stolen from Clinton area

Exact model is a grey 1986 Mercedes 280GE SUV

First ride-hailing company approved in B.C.’s north

Kabu Ride Inc. approved to operate province-wide

First Nations feast feeds body and soul on Downtown Eastside

Helping Our Urban Kwselktn event in Vancouver has Secwepemc roots

Proposed Cache Creek Village office one-day closure proves contentious

One-day closure would allow staff to complete year end filing

Small communities can be a big help on the Alzheimer’s journey

‘Don’t be afraid to ask if you can help. Little things mean so much.’

Pipeline protesters shut down major Vancouver intersection in support of Wet’suwet’en

Wet’suwet’en are against the Coastal GasLink pipeline proposed for northern B.C.

Interior Health rolling out take-home fentanyl detecting test strips for drugs

In Penticton, the strips will be available from the SOWINS mobile drug testing

Canadian consumer, business insolvency filings grew by 9% in 2019: report

More than 97 per cent of insolvency filings were by consumers

China won’t release ‘two Michaels’ in return for coronavirus help: experts

Global Affairs Canada said it had shipped about 16 tonnes of personal protective equipment to China,

Canadian coronavirus evacuee describes life under quarantine at CFB Trenton

About 11 million people are currently under quarantine in Wuhan

UPDATE: Second Canadian plane bringing Wuhan evacuees home, foreign minister says

There are 236 Canadians hoping to board the plane

Woman sues Salmon Arm store after fall causes emergency C-section

Lawsuit launched against Mark’s Work Wearhouse Ltd. and Piccadilly Place Mall Inc.

Escort recounts frightening story in Okanagan Sagmoen trial

Woman says she was hit by a quad so hard it flipped her over it

Pipeline protesters in court after RCMP enforce court injunction in northern B.C.

A next court appearance has been set for April 21

Most Read