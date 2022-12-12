(Interior Health/Twitter)

Interior Health warns of Ivermectin pamphlets distributed in Kelowna

Anti-parasitic drug falsely claimed to treat COVID-19

Despite British Columbia mostly being out of the woods in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic, false information continues to be spread.

Interior Health is warning Kelowna residents that leaflets promoting the sale of Ivermectin have recently been circulating in the mail.

Capsules of the anti-parasitic drug are being sold, which Interior Health says “can cause serious health problems” and is not authorized for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

One commentor on Reddit claimed to be a Canada Post carrier, and said that the leaflets were pulled from circulation within a day.

“Why they got approved in the first place is beyond me, but a number of my coworkers were also questioning why they were getting sent out with us in the first place.”

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
COVID-19HealthinteriorbcKelowna

