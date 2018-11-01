Interior Savings makes a difference for Thompson View Lodge and Manor

Interior Savings’ fifth annual Day of Difference came to Thompson View Lodge and Manor in Ashcroft on Oct. 18, with a crew of employees swooping down on the facility to rake leaves, trim bushes, tidy the gardens, and make the grounds shine.

Employees of every department and branch of Interior Savings closed up shop at 2 p.m. that day, and spread out in their communities to help different organizations. In the past, Interior Savings has asked for applications from community groups, but this year Thompson View came to Interior Savings, says Karma Kubbernus, branch manager of the Ashcroft Interior Savings Credit Union.

“We usually put a call out, but this year Thompson View business manager Mimi Kopanyas came to us and said they really wanted help with their outside spaces. They needed trimming done to clear the pathways for people with walkers, needed some trees trimmed and some leaves raked.”

The blue-shirted crew members were there for more than two hours on a sunny and warn fall afternoon, busy pruning, trimming, and raking. “One thing we struggle with is the ground work,” says Seanna Sampson, community manager of Thompson View Lodge and Manor.

“The grounds are so big, and it’s an area we’ve tried to get on top of over the last six months. It’s a huge help for them to come here and rake, and trim the bushes next to the sidewalk so they’re not attacking residents and pets.

“It’s a constant job to keep up with it. The Lions Club has come in and helped, and it’s a huge help. It makes such a difference to the residents to have a nice clean environment.”

Earlier in the day, Interior Savings bought tea and coffee for customers at the Ashcroft Bakery and UniTea Café and Lounge. Says Kubbernus, “I’m proud to work for an organization, and with such a great group of staff, who embrace such a wonderful thing.”



