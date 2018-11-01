Employees of Interior Savings in Ashcroft made a difference at Thompson View Manor and Lodge on Oct. 18. Photo: Barbara Roden.

Interior Savings makes a difference for Thompson View Lodge and Manor

Interior Savings employees helped trim and tidy the grounds on their annual Day of Difference

Interior Savings’ fifth annual Day of Difference came to Thompson View Lodge and Manor in Ashcroft on Oct. 18, with a crew of employees swooping down on the facility to rake leaves, trim bushes, tidy the gardens, and make the grounds shine.

Employees of every department and branch of Interior Savings closed up shop at 2 p.m. that day, and spread out in their communities to help different organizations. In the past, Interior Savings has asked for applications from community groups, but this year Thompson View came to Interior Savings, says Karma Kubbernus, branch manager of the Ashcroft Interior Savings Credit Union.

“We usually put a call out, but this year Thompson View business manager Mimi Kopanyas came to us and said they really wanted help with their outside spaces. They needed trimming done to clear the pathways for people with walkers, needed some trees trimmed and some leaves raked.”

The blue-shirted crew members were there for more than two hours on a sunny and warn fall afternoon, busy pruning, trimming, and raking. “One thing we struggle with is the ground work,” says Seanna Sampson, community manager of Thompson View Lodge and Manor.

“The grounds are so big, and it’s an area we’ve tried to get on top of over the last six months. It’s a huge help for them to come here and rake, and trim the bushes next to the sidewalk so they’re not attacking residents and pets.

“It’s a constant job to keep up with it. The Lions Club has come in and helped, and it’s a huge help. It makes such a difference to the residents to have a nice clean environment.”

Earlier in the day, Interior Savings bought tea and coffee for customers at the Ashcroft Bakery and UniTea Café and Lounge. Says Kubbernus, “I’m proud to work for an organization, and with such a great group of staff, who embrace such a wonderful thing.”


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bus crash north of Prince George injures five, one critically

Just Posted

Interior Savings makes a difference for Thompson View Lodge and Manor

Interior Savings employees helped trim and tidy the grounds on their annual Day of Difference

Regional Chamber of Commerce concept getting support

Process starting with communication, group building, and strategic planning

Ashcroft Health Care Auxiliary very active in community

Auxiliary members raise money and donate locally, provincially, and to students

Lytton RCMP: Lillooet courthouse will be busy on Dec. 11

Break and enters, an assault, an unauthorized tenant, and more keep Lytton RCMP busy

Protect yourself and others against the flu

Free flu shot clinics coming to the region starting Nov. 6

Cuteness overload: Animals enjoying the best of fall

Pumpkin spice and falling leaves make up the best fall has to offer

Bus crash north of Prince George injures five, one critically

RCMP not recommending travel due to road conditions north of PG

Tories, NDP, push bill that would improve mental-health support for jurors

The Alberta MP said the jury-secrecy rule prevents jurors from seeking help

Trudeau announces funding to build nuclear medicine hub in B.C.

The new 2,500-square-metre building in Vancouver will house a particle accelerator

VIDEO: Moms Gone Wild thrill Canucks crowd

Flash mob Thriller routine at Rogers Centre on Halloween night.

UBC Okanagan research determines oxygen may help dementia patients

Oxygen therapy proves beneficial for some people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Grizzly killed after attacking man, injuring B.C. conservation officer

A man was attacked while running his dogs along Wycliffe Forest Service Road on Oct. 20, B.C. Conservation Officer Service said.

Man linked to B.C. human remains probe has bail decision in unrelated assault pushed back

Sagmoen’s matter will move to the judicial case manager Nov. 7 to fix a date for decision

BC resident calls for national plan to tackle plastic

Shuswap petition calls for zero plastic waste in Canada by 2030

Most Read