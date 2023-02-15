Interior Savings wants to put $1 million in students’ pockets

The Interior Savings Million Dollar Bursary Program, now in its 10th year, has been making 1,000 bursaries available to students each year, each one in the amount of $1,000.

Some $5 million in bursaries have been awarded, and since the program was launched in 2014, 44 bursaries worth a total of $44,000 have been awarded to students graduating from Ashcroft Secondary/Desert Sands Community School, with six bursaries awarded to Ashcroft grads in 2022.

Eligible students need to hurry and get their applications in, however: the deadline for this year’s bursary applications is Feb. 28.

With inflation last year at 6.8 per cent, according to Statistics Canada, $1,000 can make a big difference in the wallets of post-secondary students who are trying to make ends meet. This is especially true in B.C., where this added inflationary pressure is on top of some of the highest tuition rates in the country.

“The cost of living is taking a toll on many in our community,” says Brian Harris, CEO at Interior Savings. “Especially students, trying to keep up with the rising cost of tuition, rent, food, and transportation. Our Million Dollar Bursary Program is not just an investment in community, but in our next generation of leaders.”

The application form takes about five minutes to fill out, and 75 per cent of those who apply are approved. Unlike many other bursaries and scholarships, the application does not require an essay, and the bursaries are not awarded based on financial need or top academic achievement; they are a reward for being a member of Interior Savings and a way for the credit union to encourage ongoing education.

With approximately half of this year’s 1,000 bursaries still available, anyone with students in their lives – in the Thompson-Nicola, Okanagan, and Prince George regions – is encouraged to help spread the word, ensuring that the bursaries are put to good use in the community.

Interior Savings also recognizes the need to support education at various life stages, including mature students, which it promotes through other bursaries such as Lifelong Learners.

To be eligible for the bursary, the applicant must be between 17 and 24 years old and an active member of Interior Savings. Not a member? Students have until Feb. 28 to join Interior Savings Credit Union and set up a free student account.

To learn more about the bursary, or apply, go to www.milliondollarbursary.com. You can also contact your local branch, call the Member Service Centre at 1-855-220-2580, or email milliondollarbursary@interiorsavings.com.



