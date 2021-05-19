Members of the Grassland Conservation Council of B.C. with bags of Spotted Knapweed they pulled near the Laurie Guichon Memorial Grasslands Interpretive site last year. Know when it’s safe to pull and bag invasive species, and how not to let them spread. (Photo credit: Lauren Letham)

Members of the Grassland Conservation Council of B.C. with bags of Spotted Knapweed they pulled near the Laurie Guichon Memorial Grasslands Interpretive site last year. Know when it’s safe to pull and bag invasive species, and how not to let them spread. (Photo credit: Lauren Letham)

Invasive plants: you’ve got to know when to hold ’em and when to fold ’em

What do you do if you find an invasive plant while out waking? That depends on a few things

By Catherine Tarasoff

Now is the time that we start seeing signs of invasive plants during our recreational activities. Sometimes it is hard to know when to pull an invasive, when to leave an invasive, and what to do if you don’t have a bag handy. Outlined below is a guideline of what to do based on the stage of development of the plant. In the following scenarios, we are assuming the plant reproduces only by seed (no rhizomes or running roots).

Early Development

When a plant is early in its stage of flower development you will see just the buds starting to swell. At this stage, it is safe to pull the plant and either leave it on-site or carry it out and dispose of it once you are home. The flowers have not opened; therefore, pollination has not occurred and seeds will not be formed.

Flowers are opened

Once the flowered are open there is no way to know if they have been pollinated or not. Therefore, once flowers are present it is not safe to pull the plant and leave it on-site, as seeds may still form. It is safe to carry pulled plants to your home if you do not have a bag.

Flowers are dry

Dry flowers contain many, if not hundreds, of seeds inside. At this stage, you must put pulled plants into a bag. If you pull a plant and then walk to your car, you will be shaking seeds along your trail like a pepper shaker. If you do not have a bag, you are best to leave the plant where it is. Make a point to return early next summer and pull up the plant, along with its seedlings, before the flowers dry.

The last point of invasive plant disposal that I am often asked is “What about burning?” Many folks have burn piles, but for invasive plants I recommend a burn pit. When ignited in a burn pile, the foliage of the plant is burned, but the seeds are left, like dust, on the ground. When the wind comes the seeds are blown across the landscape. In contrast, a burn pit ensures seeds cannot escape.

No matter where you are exploring, have fun and practice Play-Clean-Go to stop invasive species in your tracks!

COME CLEAN: Remove plants and mud from your footwear, gear, and pets before exploring.

STAY on designated trails to reduce the chance of picking up seeds and mud that carry invasive plants.

LEAVE CLEAN: Remove plants and mud from your footwear, gear, and pets after exploring.

Catherine Tarasoff is the Education and Outreach Coordinator for the Thompson-Nicola Invasive Plant Management Committee (on Facebook @TNIPMC). This season, articles are dedicated to “Stopping Invasive Species in Your Tracks! Tools and tips for preventing invasive species while enjoying the outdoors.” Look for more resources at www.tnipmc.com.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Thompson Nicola Regional District

Previous story
Pregnant or breastfeeding and got the COVID vaccine? B.C. researchers launch registry
Next story
Australian energy giant Woodside follows Chevron and bails on LNG project in northwest B.C.

Just Posted

Health officials aiming to have 75 per cent of Canadians with one dose of vaccine to ward off fourth wave. (File photo from The Canadian Press)
1 death at Kelowna care home, 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Vaccine appointments are also now being offered to children aged 12 to 17

Members of the Ashcroft and District Lions Club do some serious clean-up along Government Street in Ashcroft on May 18. (Photo credit: Ashcroft and District Lions Club/Facebook)
Local Lions helping to support Easter Seals Camps fundraiser

Easter Seals Camps are a cause the Ashcroft and District Lions Club has supported for many years

Crew on the set of an episode of The Twilight Zone in Ashcroft in February 2020. Film production in the region is busier than ever, and local crew members are in huge demand for a wide variety of positions. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Opportunities in local film industry ‘as big as the imagination’

Many production companies are looking to film in the area, and local crew members are in high demand

Cache Creek at the Quartz Road culvert on May 15. The risk of flooding has receded for this year now that snowpack levels have decreased. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Flood risk recedes throughout region as snowpack decreases

Sudden heavy rain could still lead to flooding

The new council of Bonaparte Band at their swearing-in on May 17. (from l) Chief Frank Antoine; Coun. Neil Antoine; Coun. Keith Zabotel; Kristopher Billy (on behalf of his mother, Coun. Dr. Verna Billy-Minnabarriet); Coun. Michelle Canaday; Elder Julie Antoine (front). (Photo credit: Bonaparte Band)
Local elections at Bonaparte and Ashcroft bands, Spences Bridge

Changes at Bonaparte and Spences Bridge while Ashcroft remains the same

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

B.C. records 521 new cases Wednesday, 340 in hospital

A couple dozen people gathered outside the Victoria courthouse April 1 to protest the logging of old-growth forests. At the same time, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of logging company Teal Jones, granting an application that will remove Fairy Creek blockades. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Five more protesters arrested at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island

Total arrests run to 12 as RCMP continue to enforce injunction

RCMP officers stop vehicles at one of the COVID-19 essential travel stops on highways into B.C.’s Lower Mainland. (B.C. RCMP photo)
B.C. RCMP stepping up COVID-19 road checks for long weekend

30 drivers voluntarily turned around last weekend

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, right, crashes into the net after being checked as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom follows the play during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Last-place Canucks end regular season with 6-2 loss to Calgary Flames

Vancouver finishes in basement of NHL’s North Division

Artist’s illustration of the proposed Kitimat LNG facility at Bish Cove near Kitimat. (Kitimat LNG illustration)
Australian energy giant Woodside follows Chevron and bails on LNG project in northwest B.C.

The $30 billion Kitimat LNG project no longer fits into the company’s development plans, says Woodside

(Pxhere)
Pregnant or breastfeeding and got the COVID vaccine? B.C. researchers launch registry

Vaccine myths have led to some hesitation among pregnant people or those trying to conceive

In this image from video, Demi Lovato performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
Demi Lovato comes forward as nonbinary in new podcast: ‘I was ignoring my truth’

‘It’s going to take a while for people to get used to’

Carolyn Wells, 46, said she choked on a screw in her Tim Horton’s iced coffee on April 23. Her daughter had to perform the Heimlich maneuver on her. (Submitted)
Woman feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after choking on screw found in Tim Hortons’ coffee

The company says it has apologized to Carolyn Wells, the owner of the store reportedly offered to buy her lunch

B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announces formation of a new Crown corporation called InBC to manage $500 million in public funds to help startup companies expand, B.C. legislature, April 27, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Opposition questions B.C.’s ‘people-planet-profit’ investment fund

Low investment returns, high tax rates for entrepreneurs cited

Most Read