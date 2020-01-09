Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

Prime Minister tells media the strike that killed all onboard could have been unintentional

Rescue workers search the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed as the bodies of victims in body bags lie on the ground, in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says intelligence from multiple sources indicates that an Iranian missile downed the Ukraine International Airlines flight that crashed near Tehran on Wednesday.

He says the strike might have been unintentional.

The crash killed all on board, including 138 people who were headed to Canada.

Trudeau says he knows the news will come as a shock to grieving families.

Ukrainian officials have said a missile is on their list of potential causes for the crash.

The plane crashed minutes after taking off from Tehran’s airport on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Newlyweds, professors, students among Edmonton victims of plane crash in Iran

ALSO READ: ‘Highly likely’ Iran downed Ukrainian jetliner, U.S. officials say

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New pet deposit fund among B.C.’s latest social assistance overhaul
Next story
Cariboo businesswoman and staff combine talents to help fire-stricken Australia

Just Posted

Local communities see large increases in property assessments

Ashcroft, Clinton, Lytton, and Lillooet all see major increases over 2019 assessments

Public invited to nominate people for Rotary Citizens of the Year

Rotary club looking for people who go above and beyond in our communities

HUB Online Network interns relish opportunity for creative freedom

Students learning new skills and flexing their creative muscles in a variety of ways

Longstanding Ashcroft-Clinton rivalry plays out in … Delta?

Two federal candidates with roots in the area were pitted against each other far from home(s)

Year in Review part 5: Local RCMP members receive Awards of Valour

Plus proposed housing for Cache Creek, high-speed internet hits a bump in Clinton, and more

Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

Prime Minister tells media the strike that killed all onboard could have been unintentional

Cariboo businesswoman and staff combine talents to help fire-stricken Australia

Courtney Vreeman has designed ‘Australia Strong’ T-shirt, Mandee Beaulieu created wildlife prints

New pet deposit fund among B.C.’s latest social assistance overhaul

Other changes include nixing clause that said people must be financially independent for two years

‘Full of smiles’: Friend mourns Iran plane crash victim who wanted to build a life in Canada

Delaram Dadashnejad was studying to become a dietician

Senior Vancouver cop dismissed for relationship with subordinate

Const. Nicole Chan died in January, sparking an investigation into the misconduct

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

UPDATE: At least 13 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back before crash

176 people were killed when the plane crashed outside of Tehran

Most Read