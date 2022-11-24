Black Press Media file

Black Press Media file

Joint investigation underway into small plane crash off Northern Vancouver Island

The floatplane belonged to a company called Air Cab, based in Coal Harbour

The Port Hardy RCMP are in the midst of investigating a small plane crash that occured near Strachan Bay, north of Port Hardy.

On Nov. 23, at around 1:20 p.m., “the Port Hardy RCMP was notified by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre of a Cessna float plane who had crashed into the water in Strachan Bay,” stated Corporal Alex Bérubé, spokesperson for the BC RCMP. “It was learned that the aircraft was transporting two passengers out of logging camp back to Port Hardy.”

Coast Guard helicopter and boats were sent to the area and a search was made, “however no survivors have been located and the plane has been presumed to have sunk,” added Bérubé.

According to the release, the RCMP and the Transportation Safety Board are working together to determine what may have caused the plane to go down, and the RCMP West Coast Marine and Dive Team are also being mobilized in effort to locate the plane, the two passengers and the pilot.

The plane belonged to a company called Air Cab, based out of Coal Harbour.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.

RELATED: Pilot’s decision to fly to fish camp in poor weather led to four deaths

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Plane crashRCMP

Previous story
Surrey cop accused of abusing position to meet women facing new sexual assault charge

Just Posted

The CP Holiday Train in Salmon Arm on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
CP Holiday Train returns to spread cheer across country

BC Emergency Health Services are on the front lines of the overdose crisis in the Cariboo region. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo paramedics on the front lines of overdose epidemic

Nits’ilʔin (Chief) Joe Alphonse received his Honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) from the University of Victoria Nov. 10 for his leadership over many years which compelled respect for Indigenous law, title and jurisdiction in Canada. (Photo submitted)
Tŝilhqot’in Chief Joe Alphonse receives Honorary Doctor of Laws from UVic

Ronald Karlson was arrested early Tuesday morning, Nov. 23. (Merritt RCMP)
Fifth standoff in eight days in Merritt leads to prolific offender’s arrest