Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and with Gov. Gen. Julie Payette leave following a cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday, March 1, 2019. Trudeau is to meet with Payette at Rideau Hall today to confirm that he intends to form government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Justin Trudeau meets with Gov. Gen. Payette on plans to form government

Trudeau’s Liberals won 157 seats in last week’s federal election

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Gov. Gen. Julie Payette at Rideau Hall on Tuesday morning to confirm that he intends to form government.

Trudeau’s Liberals won 157 seats in last week’s federal election — 13 short of a majority.

The party entered the campaign with 177 seats and will now need opposition support to pass legislation in Parliament.

Trudeau’s government will first have to survive a confidence vote on a speech from the throne laying out his plans for governing.

Trudeau and Payette were expected to talk at their meeting about a time for Parliament to reconvene, among other issues involved in the process of forming government.

The Prime Minister’s Office hasn’t released any details about what was said during the meeting.

In 2015, it took more than a month for MPs to be called back to Ottawa, though a new cabinet was sworn in far earlier than that.

Trudeau faces decisions around the makeup of his new cabinet, considering high-profile ministers Ralph Goodale and Amarjeet Sohi lost their seats, while two others are battling cancer — Jim Carr and Dominic LeBlanc.

Trudeau said last week that he will unveil his new cabinet on Nov. 20.

READ MORE: Poll suggests plenty Canadians voted strategically to stop a party from winning

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A Halloween memorial for B.C. teen who died of apparent drug overdose
Next story
PHOTOS: Salmon Arm trail cam takes rare shot of wolverine

Just Posted

Special weather statement issued for Interior; strong winds, rain expected Thursday night

Winds gusting to 80 km/hr expected

B.C. Appeal Court says Canada must rethink extradition of Bonaparte First Nation man

Glenn Sheck’s Aboriginal heritage not weighted enough in decision, judge rules

Frustration at the fore at Interior Health public meeting

Residents voiced concerns about Emergency Department, staffing, service provision, and more

Friends of Hat Creek Ranch Society say they’re looking for certainty on site operations from BC Heritage Branch

The future of the Historic Hat Creek Ranch site rests in the… Continue reading

Extra numbers lead to big win for Cache Creek couple

William and Sandra Morgan recently won $500,000 in a Lotto 6/49 draw

VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

B.C. to overhaul emergency procedures for wildfires, floods

Province to begin consultation tour and work with municipal and Indigenous communities

Los Angeles wildfire forces residents, celebrities to flee

At least eight homes were destroyed and six damaged in the LA-area blaze

Many Canadians voted strategically to stop a party from winning: poll

Overall, 57 per cent said their vote was based on their political convictions

Canadians get a D in physical activity: report card

Many Canadians don’t get the 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity per week

A Halloween memorial for B.C. teen who died of apparent drug overdose

Grandfather of Langley’s Carson Crimeni called pumpkins a ‘perfect’ tribute

Miller nets 2 as Canucks lay 7-2 drubbing on Panthers

Vancouver boosts record to 7-3-1

VIDEO: Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel to come to Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, along with her trusty lifeguard Rusty, will be performing a variety of tricks daily

Alberta babysitter drops human rights complaint against kids’ father

Man had alleged that two parents discriminated against him based on age, gender, family status

Most Read