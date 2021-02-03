Kamloops Art Exposed exhibition is looking for local artists

Plus fundraisers from the HUB and minor hockey aim to get people gardening and baking

’Rialto Bridge’ by Ashcroft artist Guy Lundstrom was an entry in the 2020 Art Exposed exhibition in Kamloops, and helped him win the Artists’ Choice award. This year’s exhibition is now looking for local artists who want to show their work. (Photo credit: Guy Lundstrom)

Royal Inland Hospital COVID-19 outbreak

As of Monday, Feb. 1 the COVID-19 outbreak on Unit 6 South at Royal Inland Hospital (RIH) in Kamloops has a total of 81 cases: 30 patients and 51 staff members, with one death connected to the outbreak.

All those affected are either isolating at the hospital (if they cannot be discharged) or are self-isolating at home. Surgeries are still continuing at RIH, and members of the public are being reassured that it is safe to attend the hospital for emergencies and appointments. Any patients who were on 6 South who might have been affected by the outbreak have been contacted by Interior Health (IH).

Also on Feb. 1, IH declared an outbreak at the Westsyde Care Residences in Kamloops, with nine residents and three staff testing positive for COVID-19. All individuals in close contact with these individuals are in self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms.

Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care home in Kamloops has 24 cases: 16 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to the outbreak.

Clinton utility bills

Clinton residents should note that there was a slight printing error on the utility bills that were recently mailed out. They say 2020 instead of 2021, but all other information on the bills is correct.

The payment amounts are correct for the billing period of Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021, and payments are due by Sept. 30, 2021. If anyone would like a new copy that says 2021 for their personal records, please contact the village office at (250) 459-2261 or email admin@village.clinton.bc.ca.

Cache Creek utility bills

If you are a Cache Creek resident who has not yet received your first 2021 utility bill, please contact the village office at (250) 457-6237 or email admin@cachecreek.info. The bills were recently mailed out, but several have been returned.

If your utility bill or property tax assessment is being mailed to the incorrect address, that address has to be updated through the BC Assessment Authority; go to https://bit.ly/36wyl2G to make the update.

Cache Creek has now switched to quarterly utility billing, meaning that the bills mailed out last month are the first of four bills that residents will receive this year.

Minor hockey fundraiser

The Thompson-Cariboo Minor Hockey Association has not been able to do very much fundraising because of COVID-19, but has now organized a Mom’s Pantry fundraiser. Mom’s Pantry supplies quality food and baking products, with non-perishable items shipped direct to the purchaser via Canada Post; local delivery or pick-up can be arranged for both perishable and non-perishable orders.

The deadline for orders is Feb. 20. Go to http://bit.ly/39zoURY for an online catalogue and order form, and enter order number 327023 / group passcode 28832. If you know one of the players, enter their name in the sellers section, otherwise simply enter TCMHA.

Ashcroft HUB fundraiser

Get your garden ready for spring with seeds and other items being offered through the Ashcroft HUB as a fundraiser. Seeds for a variety of gardens — flower, herb, and vegetable — are available, along with a greenhouse kit and a seed package designed for children who want to grow their own vegetables and sunflowers.

Order online via http://bit.ly/3tghjzw or by dropping by the HUB office at 711 Hill Street. For more information call (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Art Exposed

The Kamloops Arts Council’s Art Exposed regional exhibition is back for its 11th year, and all artists who live in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District are invited to submit works. The show is open to emerging and established artists working in any 2D or 3D medium, including paintings, drawings, sculpture, photography, pottery, jewellery, glass mosaics, and more. Artists can submit up to two works each, with all submitted works on public display at the Kamloops Old Courthouse for the duration of the exhibition (March 5 to 13).

Art Exposed gives community artists an opportunity to share (and possibly sell) their work, gain exposure, and get valuable feedback from the panel of jurors, who will offer constructive criticism on request. There are also awards in a variety of categories, and at last year’s Art Exposed two local residents were recognized: Guy Lundstrom won the Artists’ Choice award, while Naveah Hedges was awarded the Youth prize.

Artist applications for this year’s show are being accepted until Sunday, Feb. 14. For more information, or to register, go to http://bit.ly/2MlyZJM.

Private bookings back at the Paramount

Looking for something special to do with your significant other on Valentine’s Day? The Kamloops Film Society (KFS) has received confirmation from Interior Health that they can once again offer private bookings of the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops.

The bookings were halted in December, but starting immediately the KFS can take private bookings for up to six people from the same household. The theatre can be booked for a private date night or family film event, with the price including popcorn and refreshments, as well as a screening of the movie of your choice. Family party bookings are also being accepted; bring your favourite game console and play on the big screen.

For more information about booking and pricing, go to http://bit.ly/3ahec1C. The KFS notes that public screenings are still cancelled under current health orders.

ICBC estimator

ICBC has improved its online tool to provide customers with an estimate of how much they will save when they renew their vehicle insurance under Enhanced Care and how much they will get in a refund from ICBC.

The insurance estimator — at www.icbc.com/enhancedcare — will help personal customers understand what the upcoming premium savings will mean to them. When Enhanced Care comes into effect May 1, 2021, customers who purchase basic and optional insurance from ICBC will save 20 per cent on average. Most customers will also be eligible for a one-time, pro-rated refund.

To use the tool, a customer needs only to log in with their B.C. driver’s licence and licence plate numbers. Customers can view and adjust coverage options, and calculate an estimate for their upcoming renewal. The tool will compare what they paid last time and approximately how much they will save under Enhanced Care. If a customer is within 45 days of their renewal date, they can save the information to review it with an Autoplan broker when it is time to renew and pay.

For eligible customers, the tool will display a refund amount of the difference between their current Autoplan coverage and the new, lower-cost Enhanced Care coverage. The refund amount depends on the customer’s renewal date and how much of their current policy extends beyond May 1, 2021.



