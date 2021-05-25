Lorianna Bennett

Lorianna Bennett

Kamloops lawyer is province’s newest provincial court judge

Lorianna Bennett will begin her new job on June 7

  May. 25, 2021
  • News

–Kamloops This Week

A Kamloops lawyer has been appointed to the provincial bench.

Lorianna Bennett is the newest provincial court judge in the city and she will begin her new job on June 7.

The appointment will fill the judicial vacancy created by upcoming retirements and help to address a backlog of cases as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also help with workload issues in Kamloops, the Interior region and in virtual courts throughout the province.

Bennett was called to the bar in 1998 and has worked as a lawyer in Kamloops at Paul & Company for 19 years.

The Ministry of Attorney General said Bennett is noted to be a strong, knowledgeable and collaborative family lawyer, adding she devotes some of her practice to personal injury litigation and gives back to the profession by teaching and volunteering extensively in the community.

Bennett has also been active in the local bar and the B.C. branch of the Canadian Bar Association.

In 2010, Bennett was the recipient of the Thompson Rivers University Distinguished Alumni Award for her community service. Her most recent recognition includes the 2020 Kamloops This Week Readers’ Choice Award for Best Lawyer. She has also been a professional member of the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation since 2004.

The ministry said the appointment decision takes into account a number of factors, including the needs of the court, the diversity of the bench and a candidate’s expertise.

In addition to the above, judges and justices must devote themselves exclusively to their judicial duties. No judge may hold any other paid position or engage in any business enterprise.

