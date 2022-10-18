BREAKING: RCMP officer killed on duty in Burnaby

A police officer has died from an apparent stabbing near the Burnaby Hospital Tuesday (Oct, 18).

Burnaby RCMP posted to social media at 11:50 a.m. asking people to avoid a 1.5-kilometre stretch of Canada Way, between Boundary Road and Willingdon Avenue. The street is located between the Trans-Canada Highway and hospital.

A source told Black Press Media that despite life-saving measures, the female officer died at the scene.

It remains unclear if a suspect has been found at this time.

More to come.

