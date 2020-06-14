The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. A civil lawsuit has been filed in B.C. Supreme Court over the death of a man in Whistler, B.C., alleging four RCMP officers used excessive force when they tried to take the man into custody. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Lawsuit filed by family of a B.C. man who died in a police confrontation

Family says Jason Koehler died shortly after being jolted with a Taser, pepper sprayed, beaten with police baton

A civil lawsuit has been filed in B.C. Supreme Court over the death of a man in Whistler, B.C., alleging four RCMP officers used excessive force when they tried to take him into custody.

Jason Koehler’s family alleges in the lawsuit that Koehler died shortly after being jolted with a Taser, pepper sprayed and beaten with police batons on March 8.

The statement of claim filed June 11 says police were called to a restaurant in Whistler for a report of a disturbance and when police encountered Koehler, they made limited efforts to de-escalate the situation.

The attorney general of Canada, B.C.’s solicitor general and four unnamed officers are named in the lawsuit. No statements of defence have been filed in the case.

The allegations in the lawsuit have not been proven in court and neither the attorney general nor the solicitor general were immediately available for comment.

An RCMP spokesman said the force had no comment because the matter was before the courts.

Koehler was not violent with police, was unarmed and communicated his willingness to peacefully leave the restaurant while raising his hands above his head, the lawsuit says.

“Jason Koehler’s last words to the RCMP were ‘Don’t kill me,’ ” the lawsuit alleges.

It says Koehler lost consciousness at the scene as the four officers beat him and he could not be revived. He was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

“RCMP members did not have reasonable grounds to arrest Jason Koehler and, in any event, RCMP members used excessive force in attempting to arrest (him),” the statement of claim says.

B.C.’s police watchdog announced on the same day as the confrontation that it was investigating to determine if police actions or inactions were responsible for the man’s death.

The Independent Investigations Office said in a news release on March 8 that officers had responded to a report about an intoxicated male in Whistler Village.

“During the interaction with police, both OC (pepper) spray and a conducted energy weapon were deployed,” the release said.

The court document says Koehler, who operated a smoking accessories store in Whistler, suffered from mental health issues which had previously brought him in contact with police.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Koehler’s mother, father, brother and son.

It asks for general and aggravated damages, funeral expenses and compensation for loss of guidance and financial support.

ALSO READ: COVID forces changes as B.C. provincial courts reopen for trials

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID forces changes as B.C. provincial courts reopen for trials

Just Posted

New First Nations law intended to protect Fraser River sparks dispute over territory

The Nations are requesting nation-to-nation dialogue on ?Esdilagh’s law to protect the Fraser River

Ashcroft Art Club holding virtual art show starting on June 15

‘We wanted to spread some art for a bit of happier news’

Classic car cruise will bring taste of Graffiti Days to area

‘We just wanted to do something so people would know we hadn’t gone away’

Village services start to reopen but some restrictions in place

Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton all have new safety precautions in their facilities

Health Care thrift store thinks outside the box for reopening

Anticipating a deluge of donations, volunteers had to find a place to safely store items

B.C. to review Police Act amid growing calls to defund police

‘It’s only during this time of questioning from the public that we take a look at the Police Act that’s 45 years old’

Lawsuit filed by family of a B.C. man who died in a police confrontation

Family says Jason Koehler died shortly after being jolted with a Taser, pepper sprayed, beaten with police baton

COVID forces changes as B.C. provincial courts reopen for trials

The provincial court has now set out a series of standards to cautiously reopen

‘If we are quiet, we aren’t changing the situation,’ B.C.teacher says of racism he’s faced

Surrey school district hopes to have ‘clear action in place’ by the fall

Trans Mountain pipeline shuts as crews clean spill in Abbotsford

Transportation Safety Board has sent an investigator to the spill that occurred in a pump station

Tips on how to protect your aging loved ones from financial abuse

About one in 10 seniors are victims of consumer fraud each year: Canadian Department of Justice

‘Serious questions:’ Trudeau calls video of RCMP tackling chief shocking

The RCMP dash-cam footage was released publicly as part of a court application

Canadian expert says he is confident COVID-19 vaccine is months, not years away

Dr. Gary Kobinger helped develop a vaccine and treatment for the deadly Ebola virus

‘It’s going to be a test by fire’: Northern B.C. men build homemade catamaran

Bruce McGonigal and Rob Goodine plan to float from Quick to Smithers in August

Most Read