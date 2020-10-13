BC Election 2020. BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, BC NDP leader John Horgan, and BC Green leader Sonia Furstenau. (File)

Leaders of B.C.’s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

Political experts say debate could be one of few events where voters get a chance to truly assess leaders

The leaders of British Columbia’s three main political parties are getting ready to square off tonight in the election campaign’s first debate.

Political experts say the debate could be one of the few events where voters get a chance to truly assess the leaders.

The debate comes after the Green party released its election platform on livability and transit over the long weekend, while the Liberals and the NDP traded barbs over the progress of redeveloping the Richmond Hospital.

The Liberals also faced criticism from opponents over its handling of a candidate’s disparaging comments about a fellow NDP politician.

New Democrat Leader John Horgan says in contrast to the election debate he took part in 2017, B.C. voters now have a better understanding of who he is.

The debate comes as British Columbia experiences a hundred-fold increase in the number of mail-in ballots requested ahead of the Oct. 24 election, with officials acknowledging it could be up to two weeks until a final decision is known.

READ MORE: Liberal candidate apologizes for comments made about NDP politician in viral video

The Canadian Press

BC politics

