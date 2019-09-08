Lightning lights up B.C. skies in Lower Mainland, Interior

It was a lightning storm to remember across many parts of B.C. Saturday night.
Bolts lit up the sky in the Shuswap, Okanagan and in the Lower Mainland, where lightning storms can be rare.
Environment Canada said it was “tracking several fast moving thunderstorm cells across Metro Vancouver this afternoon with lightning associated. When thunder roars, go indoors.”
A thunderstorm warning was also issued for the Nicola and South Thompson regions.
End of days vibes #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/7bw9ydDUo5
— kae (@kaeinss) September 8, 2019
#bcstorm Lightning & Thunder pic.twitter.com/t3KNlo7TFa
— Amber🇨🇦💕 (@loverainbowhugs) September 8, 2019
View of the storm from my window in Chilliwack feels a bit Hitchcock #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/9V7xtfpf9X
— Amy Jones (@amykieranjones) September 8, 2019
Quite the lightning show tonight here in Kelowna! Lasted from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm (3 hours long).
Here's a few of the MANY lightning strikes/flashes I captured tonight. #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/IIEyvvQFsz
— Zach |🇨🇦 (@Zach_wx) September 8, 2019
It’s crazy to watch! Lots of action going on in Aldergrove! #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/2Mgznnmw3q
— Patrick McIlveen (@fridge12_) September 8, 2019