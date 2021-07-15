Lights, camera, action: Ashcroft council approves filming policy

New policy will help minimize disruptions from commercial TV and movie filming in the town

Notes from the Ashcroft council meeting of June 28.

Fire hall upgrade approved

The Ashcroft Fire Hall will be getting a “very much needed” renovation, following the announcement of federal and provincial funding last month.

Village council received a report from staff on June 28 acknowledging approval of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program: COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream project for a retrofit of the Ashcroft Fire Department hall. Funding has been approved to a maximum of $688,609 of federal and provincial money.

“It’s going to make things a lot easier for our guys and gals to move around in the department and to move around more safely and more effectively,” Coun. Jonah Anstett said.

There is no timeline in place for the retrofit, but the funding contract states that the project must be completed by Dec. 31, 2022.

New policies adopted

The Village of Ashcroft has adopted two new policies following approval by council last month.

The Community Engagement Policy — which aims to establish the foundation for the Village’s guidelines and procedures for public engagement — and the Commercial Filming Policy — meant to provide a framework for minimizing disruptions in relation to TV and film work — were both adopted on June 28.

Boost for Sportsmen club

The South Cariboo Sportsmen Association will be receiving a $500 grant from the Village of Ashcroft for the rebuilding of facilities damaged during the 2017 Elephant Hill fire.

Council voted unanimously to provide the grant-in-aid, which represents a portion of the $100,000 the club aims to raise over the next five years, according to the aid application.

Grant approved for WRAPS event

The Village of Ashcroft approved a $500 grant-in-aid for the Winding Rivers Arts & Performance Society (WRAPS) Canada Day event, which has been postponed.

Council voted unanimously — with Mayor Barbara Roden absent as she sits on the WRAPS board of directors — to support the event, rescheduled for Aug. 20.

“Hopefully it will be a little cooler and we’ll have an even better event,” Coun. Deb Tuohey said.

Minutes and agendas for all Ashcroft council meetings can be found at https://ashcroftbc.ca/. Meetings normally take place on the second and fourth Mondays of each month, and begin at 6 p.m. The next meeting will take place on Monday, July 26.



