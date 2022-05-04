Lions Club holding Mother’s Day pancake breakfast at Desert Hills on Sunday

COVID-19 vaccine clinic

There will be vaccine clinics at the Ashcroft Hospital and Health Site on Wednesday, May 11 and Wednesday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Anyone needing their first or second dose can drop in (no appointment needed); children aged 5 to 11, and anyone needing their booster dose, needs to make an appointment. To do so, go to https://www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/s/ or call 1-833-838-2323.

Cache Creek market

It’s here! The outdoor market in Cache Creek returns for the season on May 7, and will be operating every Saturday through October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the main highway intersection beside Chum’s Restaurant. Come and check out the plants, crafts, baking, secondhand treasures, and more.

There will also be markets on certain Sundays during the summer. Opening day is free for vendors; after that the cost is $5 per site. You can bring your own tables and tents, or rent them at the site. For more information about market dates, or becoming a vendor, go to the Cache Creek Market Facebook page.

Wild about rocks

In celebration of Mining Month in May, the Kamloops Exploration Group has partnered with the BC Wildlife Park to present an “Ask-a-Geologist” event on Saturday, May 7 at the BC Wildlife Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the gazebo beside the cafeteria.

Bring your rocks to be identified, check out the educational displays and games, and tour the Thompson Valley Rock Club’s workshop and see their rock display during this fun event for the whole family. Regular park admission fees apply. Learn more at www.keg.bc.ca.

Mother’s Day pancake breakfast

The Ashcroft and District Lions Club will be holding a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 8) at Desert Hills Ranch in Ashcroft. Enjoy a delicious breakfast, support the Lions Club, and take advantage of the plant sales to get something special for a special lady in your life.

Clinton market

The Clinton outdoor market will be back this year, with the first market of the season scheduled for Sunday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside Hunnie’s Mercantile on Cariboo Highway. Vendors who would like to reserve a spot can call (250) 457-1020.

Lions Bingo

The Ashcroft and District Lions Club Bingo is back at the Cache Creek Community Hall on Monday, May 9. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30); there will be hot dogs for sale, and you can try your luck with the Toonie Ball (winner gets $202 plus the evening’s take).

Proceeds go toward two bursaries for graduating students and helping out youth sports.

CiB plant swap and sale

A reminder that the Ashcroft Communities in Bloom plant swap and sale is continuing at 210 Brink Street through May 23. New plants are constantly arriving, and gardeners are welcome to drop off any unwanted plants from their garden, see what is available, and take what they want (by donation). All funds raised go to support Ashcroft CiB’s activities to make Ashcroft bloom.

Coffee in Walhachin

Are you looking for a nice Saturday morning drive, or perhaps heading to or from Kamloops along Highway 1? All are invited to drop by the Soldiers Memorial Hall in Walhachin for coffee and a chat on Saturday mornings; the coffee is on at 10 a.m.

Ashcroft community garden

Volunteers are needed to help get Ashcroft’s new community garden put together for its first season. The shed, gazebo, and benches will soon be here, and there is some assembly required.

The date and time are to be determined. Anyone interested in helping out can sign up at the village office, or call (250) 453-9161.

Highway 8 repairs

The Ministry of Transportation provides regular updates on their repair/restoration work on Highway 8 between Spences Bridge and Merritt. There are 24 sites that need repairs, and as of May 2 temporary repairs had been completed at 12; construction had started on another seven; and work is planned for the near future on the other five sites.

The ministry anticipates that the current phase — emergency access and temporary construction — will be complete in spring 2022, and is working on a long-term repair schedule for the work to follow. For more information, and updates about the work, go to https://bit.ly/3KwQ8Id.

Car insurance decals are no more

As of May 1, and to coincide with the full launch of online auto insurance renewals, B.C. drivers are no longer required to display a licence plate validation decal on their vehicle licence plate. B.C. motorists who have already renewed their insurance and have applied their new decal can either leave it in place or remove it.



editorial@accjournal.ca

