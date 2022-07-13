Live music coming to The Packing House in Spences Bridge

Plus art classes for kids, art in the park at the HUB, an upcoming art show in Clinton, and more

The Margit Sky Project will be appearing at The Packing House in Spences Bridge on July. 16. (Photo credit: Journal files)

Music at The Packing House

Back by popular demand: the Margit Sky Project returns to The Packing House in Spences Bridge on Saturday, July 16. Demand is sure to be high, so book your table by calling (250) 458-2256.

Clinton kids’ classes

The Clinton Minor Sports Association is hosting three classes for youth in the area on Wednesday, July 20. At 10:30 a.m. there will be an art class for kids aged 8 and up, while kids aged 8 and under can attend an art class starting at 2 p.m. Both classes are with Sandi Burrage, and will take place at the enclosure at Reg Conn Park.

There will also be a flower arranging class for kids aged 8 and older starting at 2 p.m. at Bubbles Blossom Design; participants will go home with a bouquet that they have made.

All three classes are free. For more information, or to register, message Melissa Painter on Facebook or go to the Everything Clinton Kids Facebook page.

Kids’ dance party

The Ashcroft HUB is holding another kids’ dance party from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 21. This event has a tropical twist: wear your coolest tropical attire for a chance to win a prize. You can also win prizes by showing off your best dance moves.

All ages are welcome, although children under 5 must be supervised by an adult. The cost is $2 per person, and the event will feature a concession with snacks and drinks available.

Clinton Art Show and Sale

All artists are invited to display their work at the Clinton Art and Cultural Society’s Art Show and Sale, and all are invited to attend the event, which takes place on July 30 and July 31 at the Clinton Memorial Hall (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days).

The show will feature original artwork and handmade crafts, and there will be a silent auction, with proceeds going to the Clinton Food Bank and Clinton Minor Sports Association. There will be a cash prize for the artist whose work is chosen as the “People’s Choice of Art” by those who attend.

For more information, or to register as an artist, contact Nancy McMinn at (250) 459-2976 or snirt6@gmail.com.

Art in the Park

Are you a local artist who is looking for an opportunity to relax, socialize with other artists, and work on your latest project in an informal outdoor setting? Then head on down to the Ashcroft HUB every Wednesday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for Art in the Park, an all-ages event that is open to everyone. Bring your art own art supplies and get ready to create!

For more information call (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Ashcroft ESS volunteers wanted

The Village of Ashcroft is re-establishing Emergency Support Services in collaboration with the Ashcroft HUB, and is looking for anyone who would like to volunteer and receive free training in running an ESS, which provides support to those affected by an emergency.

Training will be provided through the TNRD Emergency Services Department and will take place at the HUB. If you would like to support people through evacuations and other difficult times, please call or email the village at (250) 453-9161 or admin@ashcroftbc.ca.

Free Alzheimer Society webinars

The Alzheimer Society of BC has free webinar sessions coming up for anyone who would like to learn more about brain health and find ways to support those living with dementia.

“An introduction to brain health” is coming up on Wednesday, July 20 at 2 p.m. It’s never too soon or too late to make changes if you are concerned about dementia, and participants will learn strategies to maintain or improve their brain health.

“How to support a friend who has dementia or is a caregiver” is on Wednesday, July 27 at 2 p.m. Participants will learn practical tips on how to offer support to a person living with dementia, their caregiver, or their family.

For more information about upcoming webinars, or to register, go to https://bit.ly/3iMmWAM.

Weed pull challenge

The Thompson-Nicola Invasive Plant Management Committee is once again holding its annual Weed Pull Challenge, which runs through Aug. 31. Groups of community members are invited to fight the war on invasive plants, and be in the running for one of two honorariums and the coveted 2022 “Uprooting Invasives” championship title.

Participating groups — which can be sports teams, youth groups or clubs, non-profit societies, community service groups, church groups, and more — are encouraged to identify a high priority invasive plant site in their community. Groups then pick a date/time that is convenient and commit to three hours of work on the day.

Honorariums will be awarded to the group with the highest average weight pulled per volunteer, which means that larger groups will not automatically have an advantage. The first place prize is $200, and second place is $100, with the prizes designed to support the group’s programs or initiatives.

For more information, or to register, go to https://bit.ly/3LZU8BY.



editorial@accjournal.ca

