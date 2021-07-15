Local organizations gathering gift cards for Lytton evacuees

Lytton evacuees gather near Kumsheen ShchEma-meet School for a tour of the town on July 9, 2021. Organizers in Ashcroft are looking for donations of gift cards and gift certificates — particularly gas cards — for evacuees. (Photo credit: Edith Loring Kahunga)

Wildfire evacuee support group

A number of local organizations are helping support Lytton evacuees in the Ashcroft/Cache Creek area by supplying them with gift cards/certificates from local businesses, and they are looking for donations of gas cards in particular, to help evacuees access services. Safety Mart gift certificates of $25 or less; Fields gift cards; IDA Drug Store gift cards; and/or gift certificates for local restaurants are also appreciated.

Gift cards/certificates can be dropped off at the Ashcroft HUB at 711 Hill Street weekdays between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Cash donations or e-transfers to purchase cards and certificates are also appreciated. Email phyllis.rainey@gmail.com for more information or for e-transfers.

Teck donation for wildfire relief

Teck Resources Limited has announced a donation of up to $75,000 to various agencies to support emergency relief efforts for local communities affected by wildfires in the TNRD. This includes $50,000 in donations to agencies providing relief services and up to $25,000 to match donations made by Teck employees. In addition, Teck is engaging directly with Indigenous communities in the region to support wildfire relief efforts.

Agencies being supported through Teck’s donation include the United Way; local food banks, including the Ashcroft food bank; the Red Cross; and the BC SPCA.

Invasive plant field day

Join the Thompson-Nicola Invasive Plant Management team for an Invasive Plant field day at Reg Conn Park in Clinton from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, July 21. Participants will learn about new invaders affecting the Elephant Hill wildfire area and surrounding communities and discover options for controlling them, and you can bring in your “mystery weeds” for identification by experts.

Refreshments will be provided, and masks are recommended. Register as soon as possible at www.tnipmc.com under “upcoming events”; email invasiveplants@tnrd.ca; or call 1-877-377-8673.

Clinton best garden contest

Clinton has once again been selected to participate in the Canada-wide 2021 Communities in Bloom/Miracle-Gro Best Garden contest. Winners will be recognized as among the top gardeners in Clinton, the province, or even in all of Canada, and will receive a sign, a congratulatory letter, and a selection of products from Scott’s Miracle-Gro.

Enter your garden, your child’s garden, or the garden of a friend, neighbour, or business. Do you have, or know of, a great front garden that features spectacular shrubs, fantastic flowers, verdant vegetables, or luxuriant landscaping? Email Yvette May at clintoncib2005@gmail.com or contact the Clinton village office with your suggestions for Clinton’s best gardens of 2021. Provide the address of the garden in question, and someone will follow up.

Support local markets

A reminder that local markets are continuing through the summer, with local produce, crafts, foodstuffs, secondhand treasures, and more. Check out the Cache Creek Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the junction of Highways 1 and 97 (beside Chum’s), and on Sundays drop by the Clinton Farmers’ Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at Hunnie’s Mercantile.

Fishy fundraiser at Loon Lake

Get your tickets for the Mo Bradley Fly Fishing Fundraiser, in support of the Loon Lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society.

Mo Bradley has donated $450-worth of prizes for the fundraiser. First prize is an adult fishing rod and reel and 40 flies; second prize is a child’s fishing rod and reel and 50 flies; and third prize is the book Trout School.

Tickets are $5 each, and the draw will be held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2021; the winners will be contacted by phone.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.loonlakecommunity.ca. For information on ticket purchases, or to sign up as a seller on behalf of LLCRAS, contact Maureen (Moe) Morris at (250) 459-7767.

Legion dinners and meat draws

Regular Friday night dinners are back at the Ashcroft Legion, with dine-in service available. Catch up with old friends in the air-conditioned Legion building on Brink Street.

Meat draws are also back, every Saturday starting at 3:30 p.m. Come on by for a chance to win gift certificates redeemable at Safety Mart.

Loon Lake events postponed

The Pancake Breakfast scheduled for July 3 and the Flea Market on July 4 were both postponed due to recent wildfire activity in the area. The Loon lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society hopes to reschedule both for later in the year when evacuation alerts in the area are lifted.

Cache Creek walking path closed

The walking path at the Cache Creek park will be temporarily blocked while a new well is being drilled and work is done to protect existing wells from flooding. The road will also be built up to ensure access to the wells and the water treatment plant during high water events, so closures might be ongoing for some time while work is carried out.

Stay out of fire zones

As this year’s fire season progresses, and wildfires are brought under control, you might be tempted to explore areas where fires have been extinguished. Search and rescue teams strongly recommend staying out of these areas, as they can be very dangerous.

Besides the obvious risk of flareups, burnt roots might have caused an underground cavity. The soil on top might look safe, but these areas can collapse when stepped on, causing serious injury. There are also “danger trees”, which have been damaged by fire. They might look safe, but can fall without warning.

If you venture out anywhere in the back country, let someone know where you are going, your route, and when you plan to be back. Use a satellite locator, or know how to use the GPS on your phone so that if you do need assistance, you can give rescuers your location coordinates to make it easier to find you and get you any necessary assistance. as quickly as possible.



editorial@accjournal.ca

