Lynn Perrin to run for Federal NDP in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding

‘There is a lot I want to do to help people in these communities’

Lynn Perrin (seen here with NDP House Leader Peter Julian) is the NDP candidate for the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding. / Submitted Photo

The Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon NDP have chosen Lynn Perrin as their candidate in the upcoming Federal Election.

“I would be honoured to be able to represent the people of Mission, Abbotsford and the communities up the Fraser Canyon as their MP. There is a lot I want to do to help people in these communities if I get the chance,” said Perrin.

“Communities in the Fraser Canyon have been devastated by the effects of climate change. As part of a team of committed local community activists I have fought hard opposing fossil fuel expansion and spoken out continually about the need for the federal government to take carbon level reduction seriously.”

In 2011 Perrin was a spokesperson for Water Watch Mission-Abbotsford which was successful at preventing the public water system of Abbotsford and Mission from being privatized. Since 2012 she has been a Director of Pro Information Pro Environment United People Network (PIPE UP) a community based non-profit which is opposed to the Trans Mountain expansion.

Perrin has a Master of Public Policy degree at Simon Fraser University in 2008. Her Master’s Thesis was on Policies to Promote the Security and Development of Farmers’ Markets in BC evolved from attending an NDP workshop on the impact of eating local food on reducing our carbon footprint.

“In addition to the wildfires, people in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon have been facing some difficult challenges over the past year financially and will have more to overcome once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. I promise that I will fight for support for the people who need it most,” said Perrin. “We have a lot of work to do to build back our economy once this is all over.

“I will always make sure that the voices of everyone in our communities, especially those who often go unnoticed, are heard.”

According to her press release, during the COVID-19 pandemic, New Democrats have fought hard to make sure the most vulnerable Canadians get the help they need. Trudeau offered an EI that would leave most people behind. Jagmeet fought and won so that millions of Canadians received $2,000 cheques.

Trudeau offered businesses a 10 per cent wage subsidy. The NDP delivered a 75 per cent wage subsidy which meant millions of Canadians could keep their jobs.

federal election