Mail theft is one way criminals gather information to commit identity theft. (Photo credit: RCMP)

Mail theft give criminals the ingredients for costly recipe

Theft of mail usually decreases in spring, but not this year

The federal and provincial governments are helping Canadian residents and businesses with a variety of support programs and benefits, and the Canada Revenue Agency is offering some relief by extending the tax filing deadline to June 1, 2020.

However, not everyone out there is trying to help. Criminals are victimizing Canadians by stealing mail, falsifying identities, and defrauding taxpayers. The North Vancouver RCMP has noted an increase in mail thefts since the beginning of the year, and while they usually see an increase around tax time — with would-be thieves targeting in-transit tax documents — the seasonal increase isn’t trailing off as usual.

“It’s possible that with greater numbers of support funds being mailed to Canadians, coupled with the extension in time to file taxes, criminals are continuing to try their luck,” says Sgt. Peter DeVries of the North Vancouver RCMP.

It’s not the value of any one item that has police most concerned, however. “Aside from packages, mail typically has little monetary value,” explains DeVries. “A thief might luck out and get a cheque or a couple of credit cards, but unless they’re into couponing they’re not generally doing it for the cash value. More often they’re aiming for identity theft. That can be an enormous nightmare for people.”

Just as everyone out there baking during the COVID-19 pandemic has a recipe for their favourite type of bread, thieves and fraudsters have a recipe for identity theft, and mail theft is one way they gather the ingredients. The top 10 things on their shopping list are:

• Full name

• Date of birth

• Social Insurance Number

• Full address (P.O. box and street number)

• Mother’s maiden name

• Driver’s licence number

• Personal identification numbers (PIN)

• Credit card information (numbers, expiry dates, and the last three digits printed on the signature panel)

• Bank account numbers

• Sample of signature

If they get hold of some or all of these ingredients, criminals can use them to commit a variety of crimes in someone else’s name, says DeVries.

“They can open new bank accounts and transfer funds out of your legitimate accounts, rack up charges on your credit cards or apply for new ones, apply for loans, credit lines, or government benefits, and they can even apply for a passport in your name.”

North Vancouver RCMP and Canada Post recommend that people take some simple and easy steps to reduce the likelihood of your mail and personal information and/or your identity being stolen:

• Collect your mail frequently (ideally, every day).

• When you change your address, make sure to notify people who regularly mail things to you, such as all relevant financial institutions.

• If your mail fails to arrive, contact senders to ensure they have your correct mailing address.

• Don’t just recycle; shred documents that contain personal financial information, such as statements and credit card offers.

• When shopping online, as more and more people are doing these days, avoid having packages delivered to your front door if you won’t be home during the day. Instead, have them shipped to your work or to a friend who is home and who can accept the delivery on your behalf.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Scams

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner
Next story
B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Just Posted

Public will have input on changes to interior of Ashcroft Library

Local libraries also offering new takeout service as they work toward reopening

No Cache Creek tax increase for 2020, but Village’s cash reserves a concern

Cache Creek held a special council meeting to discuss its 2020 budget… Continue reading

High tech fish transport system set up to ‘whoosh’ salmon past Big Bar landslide

Fish will spend about 20 seconds inside the system, moving at roughly 20 metres per second

Ashcroft photographer has learned a hard lesson: always have your camera with you

Guy Lundstrom, a prizewinner at Art Exposed in Kamloops, stil regrets the shot that got away

Bears are back and they’re not social distancing from humans

As you’re out working in your yard, take care of some items that might attract hungry bears

B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Pandemic restrictions now longer than 2017 wildfire emergency

B.C. sees 9 new COVID-19 cases, one death as officials watch for new cases amid Phase Two

Number of confirmed active cases is at 244, with 37 people in hospital

Nanaimo senior clocked going 50 km/hr over limit says her SUV shouldn’t be impounded

RCMP say they can’t exercise discretion when it comes to excessive speeding tickets

Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner

More than 4,700 people have died of overdoses since B.C. declared a public health emergency in early 2016

CMHC sees declines in home prices, sales, starts that will linger to end of 2022

CMHC said average housing prices could fall anywhere from nine to 18 per cent in its forecast

B.C. Paralympian named to Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame

Three-time world and Paralympic gold medalist Sonja Gaudet is part of 11-member class

Risk of COVID-19 low in schools, Interior Health states

Medical Health Officer reassures parents as some children and staff head back to class June 1

B.C.’s essential grocery, hardware store employees should get pandemic pay: retail group

Only B.C.’s social, health and corrections workers are eligible for top-ups

B.C. drive-in theatre shuts down to await appeal of car limits, concession rules

Business owner Jay Daulat voluntarily closed down the theatre awaiting a health ministry decision

Most Read