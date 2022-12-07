Man arrested after egg allegedly thrown at King Charles III

A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault after an egg was allegedly hurled towards King Charles III during a visit to a town center, police said.

Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 20s was being questioned over an alleged common assault.

Charles was meeting members of the public outside the town hall in Luton, 30 miles (46 kilometers) north of London, when the projectile was apparently thrown. He was moved to a different area by his security guards and resumed shaking hands with members of the public.

The king has traveled widely across Britain since becoming monarch on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September. He was due to visit several sites in Luton on Tuesday, including a transit station and a Sikh house of worship, a gurdwara.

Last month a 23-year-old man was arrested after eggs were hurled at Charles and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, during a visit to York, northern England. The man was later released on bail.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Royal family

Previous story
UPDATE: No injuries in vehicle fire on Highway 97
Next story
China eases anti-COVID measures following protests

Just Posted

The Cache Creek pool has not been open since the 2019 season, and council has asked for a study to determine the cost of the work needed to get the pool up and running for 2023. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Consultant to determine cost of reopening Cache Creek pool

Ashcroft Home Hardware’s Logan Spence with the Giving Tree, which will be set up until Dec. 14 with gift ideas for area kids and seniors. (photo credit: Barbara Roden)
‘Giving Tree’ makes Christmas brighter for kids and seniors

Deb Arnott is one of 15 British Columbians who will be receiving the B.C. Medal of Good Citizenship for their dedication and service to their communities. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Cache Creek’s Deb Arnott awarded BC’s Medal of Good Citizenship

The green lines show the area where TELUS is proposing a PureFibre network that includes Ashcoft and the surrounding area. (Photo credit: TELUS)
TELUS proposing fibre optic networks throughout the region