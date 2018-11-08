Man cuffed for alleged ‘hate crime’ against gay couple on SkyTrain

Metro Vancouver transit police say man in custody for suspected hate crime

Vancouver transit police say a suspect in custody as an investigation continues into an alleged hate crime against two SkyTrain passengers.

Sgt. Clint Hampton announced the arrest late Wednesday, just hours after an appeal was issued for information that could help identify a man pictured leaving a SkyTrain on Sept. 28 at the conclusion of a violent attack.

Transit police say the man is wanted for questioning after two men were attacked as they boarded a train in downtown Vancouver.

As the train moved between stations, one of the victims was kicked, the other was hit in the face and homophobic insults and obscenities were directed at both.

Read more: Man wanted in ‘apparent hate crime’ involving gay couple on SkyTrain

The suspect left the train at the next stop but the transit police news release says he spat in one victim’s face and tried to kick the other in the stomach as he departed.

Hampton says no further information will be released now that an arrest has been made but police want to speak to any other witnesses, including the unidentified SkyTrain passenger who pulled the suspect away from one of the victims while the assault was underway.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Accosting Acosta: will president pay political price for banning CNN reporter?
Next story
13 dead including gunman in shooting at California bar

Just Posted

New bus route from Merritt to Prince George will pick-up in Cache Creek, Clinton

Merritt Shuttle Bus Service will also run from Merritt to Langley via Spences Bridge

Fossil from Marble Canyon could become a provincial symbol

British Columbians can vote for a provincial fossil, with a local candidate in the running

Fire chiefs for the day have wonderful time

Two Ashcroft students got engine rides, a fire hall tour, and more

Ashcroft Legion gets a makeover

New paint job, fence, and sign part of ongoing renovations at the branch.

Local News Briefs: Rock solid curling club introduces kids to the joy of curling

Plus a free SuperHost workshop, create your own Christmas cards, a change for CBC Radio, and more.

UPDATED: Tony Clement out of Conservative caucus after more allegations arise

Party leader initially said Clement could stay, despite admission he’d sent sexually explicit photos

13 dead including gunman in shooting at California bar

A law enforcement official said the 29-year-old gunman deployed a smoke device and used a .45-calibre handgun.

Telus reports Q3 profit and revenue up from year ago, raises dividend

Telus Corp. reported a third-quarter profit of $447 million, up from $406 million a year ago, and raised its dividend.

Man cuffed for alleged ‘hate crime’ against gay couple on SkyTrain

Metro Vancouver transit police say man in custody for suspected hate crime

Accosting Acosta: will president pay political price for banning CNN reporter?

The CNN reporter’s credentials were pulled Wednesday after his testy news-conference exchange with U.S. President Donald Trump.

With new Justice official, fate of Russia probe in question

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was pushed out by President Donald Trump one day after the midterm elections

Only equal on the battlefield: Efforts underway to honour Indigenous veterans

About 4,000 First Nations men served in the First World War

Canada Post admits cannabis privacy breach involving 4,500 Ontario customers

Someone has used Canada Posts delivery-tracking tool to gain access to personal information of 4,500 customers

A look at the women, minorities set to bring diversity to Capitol Hill

More diverse faces headed to Capitol Hill following Tuesday’s midterm elections

Most Read