Man found dead in entrance of bank in Quesnel

A 45-year-old man was discovered dead at around 6:40 a.m. Dec. 4

  • Dec. 4, 2019 10:30 a.m.
  • News

A 45-year-old man was found dead in the ATM vestibule at the Bank of Montreal in Quesnel Dec. 4.

An RCMP statement said police do not consider the death to be suspicious.

A media release from the Quesnel RCMP states that officers were flagged down by two citizens on the 300 block of Reid Street at around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday morning, saying they were concerned about the health of a man located inside the doors of the bank.

Officers found the man dead.

Local police cordoned off the bank’s entrance and the sidewalk in front of the building with police tape for around two hours Wednesday morning.

RCMP say the Coroner’s Service is continuing its investigation into the cause of death. The man has not been identified.

