(Black Press file photo.)

(Black Press file photo.)

Man killed in Highway 3 crash near Yahk

There were two serious collisions in the same stretch last week

A man died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 3 near Yahk last week.

On Aug. 17, Creston RCMP responded to the fatal collision. The driver was an older man from out of town. He was the only occupant of the vehicle, and police say there was no criminal element.

Several days later, a second serious collision occurred in the same area.

On Aug. 20, a semi-truck crashed into a bridge near Yahk. Police say the driver was impaired by alcohol. He was issued an immediate roadside prohibition, and his vehicle was impounded.

“The driver stated that he had no idea how he could be intoxicated and that it must have been a mistake,” Const. Brett Urano said.

READ MORE: BC Nurses’ Union tours East Kootenay to hear feedback on staffing concerns, challenges

Creston ValleyRCMP Briefs

Previous story
Euro falls below parity with US dollar, what does it mean?
Next story
Indecent exposure, and mishandling of drug evidence top latest misconduct by B.C. RCMP officers

Just Posted

(File photo)
Thieves siphon 13,000 litres of diesel from School District 27 100 Mile works yard

This is an image taken Sunday, Aug. 21 at a wildfire near Canoe Lake (C41588) (BC Wildfire Service photo )
Crews make good progress on lightning-caused fires in Cariboo Fire Centre

There are six new fires in the Cariboo Fire Centre Friday, Aug. 19. (BCWS map)
Lightning storm sparks new wildfires in Cariboo Fire Centre

The famous Chicken Poop Bingo returns to the Lytton River Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27. (Photo credit: Journal files)
Lytton River Festival bouncing back with two days of celebration