Man known to police charged in shooting that killed woman, injured man in Maple Ridge home

The scene of Friday’s murder in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Police have made an arrest in Friday morning’s shooting in Maple Ridge, and a murder charge has been laid against a Maple Ridge man.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has made an arrest in the homicide of Cashmere Ali in Maple Ridge, with charges being laid by the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS).

On July 15, at 8:40 a.m., the Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to a report of a woman and man suffering from gunshot wounds at a residence in the 22600 block of 119 Avenue, across from the Brickwater Village apartment complex.

Officers on scene provided emergency first aid to the woman, who later succumbed to her injuries in hospital. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators allege they have identified the shooter as Justin Michael Wareing, of Maple Ridge.

IHIT took conduct of the investigation, working in partnership with Ridge Meadows RCMP, the BC Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS), the Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT), the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) and the BC Coroners Service.

On July 16, Wareing was arrested without incident at a residence in Maple Ridge.

On July 17, after consultation with the BC Prosecution Service, charges of second degree murder, relating to the homicide of Ali, as well as a charge of attempt murder, relating to the man who was shot, were laid.

Wareing is known to police and is believed to be a significant concern to public safety in the Maple Ridge area.

“Maple Ridge is safer today with Mr. Wareing in custody,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, of IHIT. “The investigation still remains active, as we continue to build a complete image of what led to this event. We continue to urge those with information or those who had interactions with Mr. Wareing or Ms. Ali to come forward.”

Wareing was arrested in December of 2019 after a spree of armed robberies and carjackings in Langley, Surrey and Vancouver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

