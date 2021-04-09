Man shot in Vancouver while sitting in a parked car: police

Police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday night while sitting in a car in Vancouver’s Marpole district.
The vehicle was parked near Yew Street and Marine Drive shortly before 9 p.m. when someone fired at him.
The man drove to 70th Avenue and asked a stranger to call 911. Once first responders arrived on-scene, he was rushed to hospital.
He remains in critical condition.
Investigators don’t believe there is a risk to the public, said Cpl. Tania Visintin of the Vancouver Police Department.
No arrests have been made, she said.
