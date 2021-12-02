Kelowna Law Courts (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

Kelowna Law Courts (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

Man sues Kelowna RCMP officer over December 2019 shooting

The officer also faces possible charges for the incident

A local man is suing a Kelowna RCMP police officer who shot him in December 2019.

Philip Hakim filed a civil claim suit against the RCMP and Const. David Gauthier on Tuesday, Nov. 30, close to two years after Gauthier shot Hakim on Highland Drive North. According to court documents, Gauthier attempted to pull over Hakim on Highway 97 near Dilworth Drive just after midnight on Dec. 22, 2019. The court documents didn’t specify why the officer tried to pull Hakim over.

The officer then followed Hakim northbound onto Spall Road, and eventually down Highland Drive North, a residential area. Hakim’s suit claims that Gauthier’s in-car recording equipment recorded Gauthier’s commanding officer to “shut it down” and to “not engage.” Hakim says that Gauthier then turned off the police vehicle’s siren and emergency lights and continued to pursue him to the end of the road.

Gauthier then allegedly attempted to block Hakim entirely, parking the police car nose-to-nose against Hakim’s pickup truck and reactivating his emergency lights and siren in an attempt to arrest Hakim. According to court documents, Gauthier exited his vehicle and pointed a firearm directly at Hakim and a female passenger.

“Gauthier yelled: ‘Stop right there! Stop right there!’ while still pointing his firearm directly in the direction of the plaintiff and his passenger’s face. Within one second, Gauthier fired two shots directly towards the plaintiff and his passenger through the passenger-side window, striking the driver and plaintiff twice in his right arm,” read Hakim’s suit.

Hakim then tried to flee after he was shot. Gauthier returned to his police vehicle and tried to continue pursuing Hakim, but lost sight of Hakim’s vehicle along Highland Drive North. Gauthier asked his commanding officer if Hakim should be contained, to which the commanding officer declines.

Hakim was later treated for gunshot wounds at Kelowna General Hospital where it was confirmed he had two bullets in his right forearm. As a result, Hakim says he is no longer able to work and has not been able to since he was shot. He also says he suffered emotional distress and physical pain after the incident.

Hakim also filed a complaint with the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. regarding the incident. The police watchdog has since recommended that Gauthier be criminally charged for his conduct of the case, but the matter is still before the Crown Prosecution Service for charge approval more than a year later.

Hakim is seeking damages and lost wages for the injuries he suffered. “All of the injuries, loss and damage were caused or contributed to by the actions of Gauthier and the respondent RCMP,” reads his suit.

READ MORE: ‘Stunned’: 911 operators’ union says E-Comm changes to shorten wait times are ‘unacceptable’

READ MORE: Salmon Arm Pizza Hut employee shaken after being target of racist comments

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CourtKelownaRCMP

Previous story
Images show swift runoff water flowing over closed Highway 1 section near Hope
Next story
MLA Clovechok steps down as BC Liberal Caucus Whip, endorses Kevin Falcon for leadership

Just Posted

Kendra Taylor and her cat Twilight, who disappeared from Cache Creek on Sept. 21 and was turned in to the Port Coquitlam SPCA nearly two months later. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cat comes back to Cache Creek home after two month disappearance

The photograph shows where a new CP line has been established to the east (right) of the washed-out overpass and rail line at Tank Hill on Highway 1 near Nicomen. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says the hope is to have the highway through the canyon reopened by mid-January, 2022. (Photo credit: Facebook)
Work continues to reopen highways as extent of damage is revealed

A bylaw allowing Ashcroft residents to have backyard campfires is in the works, but permits are not available until it has been adopted. (Photo credit: Stock image)
Ashcroft now a step closer to allowing backyard campfires

(back row, from l) Sherri Coldwell, Trish Schachtel, Christine Williams, and Cst. Marika Masters and (front row, from l) Sandi Burrage and Ed Schlosser helped collect food, toys, and cash donations at Clinton’s Cram the Cruiser event in December 2020. (Photo credit: Jackson Masters)
Get ready to cram a cruiser in Clinton