Signs indicating seats which are closed to promote physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic are pictured on a public transit bus in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Signs indicating seats which are closed to promote physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic are pictured on a public transit bus in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Mediated talks collapse, strike continues in lengthy Sea-to-Sky transit dispute

Strike affecting corridor from Squamish to Pemberton started Jan. 29

A quick return of bus service in B.C.’s Sea-to-Sky corridor from Squamish to Pemberton isn’t expected after mediated talks broke down between transit workers and their employer.

Talks on Wednesday between Unifor Local 114 and BC Transit contractor PW Transit were the first in weeks, prompting hopes of movement in the job action that began three-and-half months ago.

But a statement from the union says the contractor, which bargains on behalf of BC Transit, refused to consider options to move the roughly 80 transit workers closer to wage parity with Metro Vancouver bus drivers.

Unifor says PW Transit also rejected another day of mediation in the near future, meaning no talks are scheduled in the strike that started Jan. 29.

A statement from the contractor says it presented two wage proposals but is disappointed that the union turned down both and then left the talks.

HandyDART operations in Squamish have continued throughout the job action because they are considered an essential service, but all other transit in the Sea-to-Sky region is idled indefinitely.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: No end to 48-day transit strike in B.C.’s Sea-to-Sky region as talks break off

LabourTransit

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Experience Ashcroft guide wins economic development award
Next story
B.C. woman who suffered severe burns from guitarist’s fire stunt awarded $202K

Just Posted

A map shows proposed changes to federal ridings in southern B.C., including the new riding of Kamloops-Thompson-Lytton, which would include Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, Lillooet, Barriere, Clearwater, and most of the City of Kamloops. (Photo credit: Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission)
New federal riding would see big change for local communities

The Village of Ashcroft’s economic development and tourism coordinator Margaret Moreira was honoured that her ‘Experience Ashcroft’ Pocket Guide won a BC Economic Development Association Award. (Photo credit: Maike Mayden)
Experience Ashcroft guide wins economic development award

Can a car be a handyman’s special? Raffle tickets for this fixer-upper will be available at Graffiti Days, and the winner canwalk away with thecaror $500 in cash.(Photo credit: Graffiti Days committee)
Graffiti Days weekend packed full of fun events for everyone

The original blueprint from November 1974 for the Ashcroft Library. Renovations will see the former librarians office at top right opened up to create a new, larger childrens space. A new ‘service expander’ will also double the number of hours that patrons can access the library. (Photo credit: TNRD)
Ashcroft library will be closed for renovations starting May 22