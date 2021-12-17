Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne (reflective vest) consoles a resident as he and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth tour the flood-damaged community, Dec. 3, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne (reflective vest) consoles a resident as he and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth tour the flood-damaged community, Dec. 3, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Military mission winds up as B.C. flood recovery effort continues

More than 700 troops served from Fraser Valley to Interior

With the immediate threat to people over, the Canadian Armed Forces mission to B.C.’s flood and landslide zones has ended, after 748 military personnel and nine aircraft were deployed for a second emergency in 2021, following summer wildfire evacuations.

“Canadian Armed Forces members were here working long hours filling and placing sandbags to help people protect their homes and businesses and were a vital part of the protection of the Sumas Dike and the construction of the Tiger Dam helping protect Abbottsford,” B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Friday,

“Canadian Armed Forces aircraft have delivered supplies through and to the communities of Kamloops, Chilliwack, Kelowna, Vernon and Merritt. From these locations, resources have been transported by ground to affected areas. These deliveries include more than 31,000 kilograms of different goods ranging from food, temporary diking supplies, vaccines, Red Cross supplies, sandbags and more.”

Military help was also provided to Vancouver Island Indigenous communities, including the Cowichan Tribes, Halalt and Penelakut First Nations.

RELATED: Flood evacuation orders came days late in Fraser Valley

VIDEO: Trucks haul tonnes of debris from downtown Princeton

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBC legislature

Previous story
Canadian broadcaster hopes hockey call will help save his Cree language
Next story
Canada reinstates molecular test for all travellers, lifts ban on African countries

Just Posted

A Williams Lake lake man is scheduled to appear in Kamloops Law Courts on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 faced with several charges including possession of a stolen vehicle. (Kamloops This Week file photo)
Williams Lake man arrested near Kamloops in possession of stolen truck faces several charges

Members of the Love First Nations Ministry, who donated towels for all the hampers, with Jasmine, Linda, and David Choi (right), the owners of Lytton AG Foods before it was lost in the fire on June 30. (Photo credit: Nonie McCann)
Santa hasn’t forgotten Lytton, and will pay a visit on Dec. 23

Damage to the Cache Creek radio station tower in November 2021. (Photo credit: Heidi Roy)
Vandals take Cache Creek’s local radio station off the air

Members of the Sage Sound Singers choir, with founder/musical director Michelle Reid at left and accompanist Dimiter Terziev at right, rehearsing for their 2021 Christmas concert, ‘All on a Silent Night’. (Photo credit: Twisted Desert Music Society)
Sage Sound Singers Christmas concert coming this weekend