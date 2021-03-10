Corey Hurren, 46, rammed through a gate at Rideau Hall and headed on foot toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s home at Rideau Cottage while heavily harmed on July 2 last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Corey Hurren, 46, rammed through a gate at Rideau Hall and headed on foot toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s home at Rideau Cottage while heavily harmed on July 2 last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Man who rammed Rideau Hall gate with truck sentenced to six years in jail

Corey Hurren, 46, had faced 21 weapons charges and one of threatening the prime minister.

A Manitoba man who rammed a gate at Rideau Hall before arming himself and heading on foot toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s home last July was sentenced today to six years in prison.

Corey Hurren, a 46-year-old sausage-maker and military reservist, had faced 21 weapons charges and one of threatening the prime minister.

He pleaded guilty last month to seven weapons charges related to possession of prohibited or restricted firearms “for a purpose contrary to the public peace” and one charge of mischief by wilfully causing $100,000 worth of damage to the Rideau Hall gate.

In delivering the sentence, Ontario Court Justice Robert Wadden said Hurren would be given one year of credit for time spent in custody, meaning he still faces five years behind bars.

Crown prosecutors were seeking a six-year sentence, saying that Hurren’s actions posed a serious threat to public safety.

Hurren’s lawyer was seeking a lesser sentence for his client, describing him as a hardworking member of society who suffered financial difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic that put him into a state of depression.

RELATED: Man charged in Rideau Hall crash had rifle, shotguns, high-capacity magazine: RCMP

READ MORE: Military reservist facing 22 charges after allegedly ramming gates at Rideau Hall

CrimeJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Uber Canada seeks labour model allowing it to provide benefits to drivers, couriers
Next story
RCMP now using app to track people lost, injured in B.C.’s backcountry

Just Posted

Naloxone, pictured above, may not be effective against overdoses caused by the drugs currently circulating in Interior Health. (Jenna Hauck - file)
Dangerous drug alert issued for entire Interior Health region

The drugs contain benzodiazepines which are not affected by naloxone

Ashcroft has received $124,191 in funding for upgrades to its Legacy Park campground. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft receives grant funding for campground upgrades

Legacy Park will get sewer, 30 amp service at all sites, new tenting area

Cache Creek council has received a request from Williams Lake First Nation to amend the 200 metre buffer zone around schools so that they can potentially open a retail cannabis store at 1153 Trans-Canada Highway, at the base of the Castle Motel. (Photo credit: Facebook)
Cache Creek council deals with outstanding grant money issues

Council hears about grant money improperly recorded or not spent

(from l) Scavenger hunt organizers Joyce Buckland, Phyllis Rainey, Shirley Holowchuk, and Kitty Murray with some of the prizes awaiting participants in this year’s event. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft scavenger hunt open to all ages: no kids required

Second annual event begins on March 18 and promises prizes for all participants

Allan De Genova, president and founder of the Honour House Society (l), and Melissa Lowenberg of the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library with some of the books the TNRL recently donated to the ranch. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft Library helps Honour Ranch with book donations

Permanent collections of books at the site will make ‘all the difference in the world’

B.C.’s vaccine rollout has struggled with a massive surge of phone calls, with public health officials asking everyone to be patient and observe the schedule for making appointments by age group. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 variant cases climb in B.C. as vaccinations continue

182 cases of variant strains among 550 new cases diagnosed

Corey Hurren, 46, rammed through a gate at Rideau Hall and headed on foot toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s home at Rideau Cottage while heavily harmed on July 2 last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Man who rammed Rideau Hall gate with truck sentenced to six years in jail

Corey Hurren, 46, had faced 21 weapons charges and one of threatening the prime minister.

Mounties are now using What3Words digital location to help people pinpoint their whereabouts when lost or injured. The app tells you a three-word label for every 10-foot square on the planet. (What3Words)
RCMP now using app to track people lost, injured in B.C.’s backcountry

‘All they have to do is click a link and we’ll be able to pinpoint where they are,’ says RCMP

B.C. Attorney General David Eby removes his mask to debate changes to rental housing legislation in the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2021. (Hansard TV)
Rent freeze, construction rules fuel housing shortage, B.C. NDP told

B.C. Liberals vote against new ‘renoviction’ restrictions

B.C. scientists have discovered that death cap mushrooms have learned to live off the roots of Garry oak trees. This means the mushroom has adapted, spread itself farther, and can now also be found anywhere Garry oaks grow. (Adolf and Oluna Ceska photo)
Death cap mushroom evolves to survive off B.C. native tree species

Notoriously poisonous mushroom can now be found near the base of Garry oak trees

Southern resident orca calf J58, born to mother J41 in September 2020, is confirmed to be a female. (Photo by Jeanne Hyde/Center for Whale Research)
It’s a girl: Gender revealed of second orca calf born to J Pod last fall

Six-month-old southern resident orca J58 photographed from shore March 6

(File)
Police tase man allegedly trying to stab people with uncapped needle in Vancouver

Police said the man resisted arrest

The Brown Swiss cows inside Creekside Dairy’s barn on a rainy spring day in 2019. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
#Buttergate: When it comes to cows, you are what you eat

The second in a three part series on dairy farming, palm oil and Canadian consumers

Michael Yellowlees and his dog Luna continue on their journey through Port Alberni after a couple of interviews on a soggy Friday, March 5, 2021. Yellowlees left Tofino four days previously and intends to walk to Newfoundland and Labrador to raise awareness for a Scottish environmental charity. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Kilted Scotsman launches walking trek across Canada in B.C.

Michael Yellowlees departs Tofino to raise funds for endangered Caledonian Forest

Most Read