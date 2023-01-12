During a candlelight vigil on Wednesday, Jan. 11 in Williams Lake, Carl Schooner Sr., his wife Charlene and his sister Vernice Cloutier hold up a sign asking the public’s help in finding his son Carl Schooner Jr. last seen in Williams Lake on Dec. 4, 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Missing Bella Coola man focus of press conference at Williams Lake city hall Thursday, Jan. 12

The press conference will be livestreamed on the Williams Lake Tribune Facebook page

A press conference will be held Thursday morning, Jan 12, at Williams Lake city hall to make an announcement about missing Bella Coola man Carl Schooner Jr.

Schooner, 30, was last seen in Williams Lake on Dec. 4, 2022.

Members of Schooner’s family, the RCMP, Nuxalk Nation and Williams Lake First Nation will be in attendance at the press conference, which begins at 11 a.m.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, a candlelight vigil for Schooner was held at the corner of Toop Road and Centennial Drive in Williams Lake.

Last week vigils also took place in Bella Coola, Bella Bella, Ulkatcho and Williams Lake.

Schooner’s family and many volunteers have also participated in searches for him in the Williams Lake area on Dec. 26, Jan. 14 and 15.


