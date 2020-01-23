Angel Emile is 16 years old and was last seen on Windmill Crescent in Williams Lake on Jan. 16. She was reported missing Jan. 17. Police are asking if anyone has information on Emile or her whereabouts to contact RCMP. (Photo submitted)

MISSING TEEN: Williams Lake RCMP ask public’s help in finding Angel Emile

Emile was last seen on Windmill Crescent in Williams Lake Jan. 16

Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old female, who was last seen Jan. 16 in the lakecity.

Angel Emile is described as a 16-year-old Indigenous female, four-foot-10 inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair, wearing a grey and black jacket and black leggings.

She was last seen on Windmill Crescent in Williams Lake.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said police received a missing persons report on Friday. Jan. 17 at 11:56 p.m.

Byron said if anyone has any information about Angel Emile or where she may be, please contact the Williams Lake detachment at 250-392-6211 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1- 800-222-8477.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WHO says China virus not global health emergency
Next story
B.C.-based firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing three

Just Posted

MISSING TEEN: Williams Lake RCMP ask public’s help in finding Angel Emile

Emile was last seen on Windmill Crescent in Williams Lake Jan. 16

Man killed by police in Lytton called 911, asking to be shot: RCMP

Howard Schantz, also known as Barry Schantz was killed following a standoff at his Lytton home

Episode of ‘Twilight Zone’ TV series to film in Ashcroft

Production has already started on the episode, to be called ‘A Small Town’

Cache Creek council looks at ‘on demand’ bus service in Village

Council also supported a resolution about rezoning land at Boston Flats for a mobile home park

Extras wanted for TV production filming in and around Ashcroft

Filming set to begin on Jan. 31 and continue through the next week

Four things ‘not’ to do if you run into Prince Harry and Meghan in B.C.

Here is a list of some things you definitely should NOT do, according to the BBC

B.C. teacher witnesses coronavirus terror in Shanghai: ‘Everyone is on edge’

Face masks and hand sanitizer ‘sell out’ as 9 SARS-like illness cases confirmed in the city

B.C.-based firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing three

Three people are confirmed dead in the crash in New South Wales

WHO says China virus not global health emergency

The decision came after Chinese authorities moved to lock down three cities on Thursday

Living near major roads, highways linked to higher risk of dementia, Parkinson’s: UBC

Green space could mitigate some of the risks, researchers found

B.C. privacy commissioner suggests media civility for Prince Harry and Meghan

Lawyers for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly sent a letter to British press threatening legal action

Victoria’s plastic-bag ban ended by Supreme Court of Canada

City’s leave to appeal lower court’s decision denied

One person in Vancouver being monitored for coronavirus, feds say

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said five or six people are being monitored in Canada

Gap between cost of legal and illegal cannabis keeps growing: Stats Canada

In B.C., legal pot cost $9.32 per gram when bought legally

Most Read