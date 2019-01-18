More than 100,000 toxic toys named in Canada-wide recall

Plastic doll contains levels of phthalates over allowable limit and may pose chemical hazard

More than 100,000 Little Princess Dolls sold over the last 15 months have been recalled in a Canada-wide bid to get the toxic toys out of kids’ hands.

Health Canada issued the recall on Montoy’s Little Princess Dolls sold from Sept. 12, 2017 to Dec. 18, 2018 after they were found to contain levels of phthalates that exceed the allowable limit, thereby posing a chemical hazard.

Studies suggest that certain phthalates, including DEHP, may cause reproductive and developmental abnormalities in young children when soft vinyl products containing phthalates are sucked or chewed for extended periods.

RELATED: ‘Recall fatigue’: Canadians may avoid certain foods over holidays

The product comes in six different variations – different hair and dress colours – with the same identification code. The item number 08-3066065 and UPC 667888315611 can be found on the lower back part of the packaging.

Approximately 111,378 units of the affected products were sold in Canada.

As of Dec. 21, the distributor Dollarama L.P. has not received any reports of injuries related to the use of the doll.

The recalled toys should be taken away from children and either thrown out or returned to the store for refund, no receipt required.

For more information, consumers may contact Dollarama toll free at 1-888-365-4266, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For further information on phthalates in children’s products, see Health Canada’s website.

ALSO READ: Pregnant Victoria woman files lawsuit after birth control recall

Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ex-Mountie investigating ‘Surrey six’ murders pleads guilty to obstruction
Next story
U.S. university investigates blackface, slur in video

Just Posted

Man, 31, charged in Cache Creek fatal shooting

Corey Richard Harkness appeared on one count of murder in provincial court in Kamloops

One man dead after shooting in Cache Creek

A gofundme page has been set up to fund a Celebration of Life for Brock Ledoux

Historic Nicola Valley church destroyed by fire

Murray United Church one of four Merritt-area churches touched by fire on same night

South Cariboo Minor Soccer gears up for new season

Registration has increased steadily every year since 2014, with the league nearly doubling in size

Local News Briefs: Ashcroft features in new movie

Plus workshops, a concert, a hockey fundraiser, grants, a health care survey, and much more

Rare ‘super blood wolf moon’ takes to the skies this Sunday

Celestial event happens only three times this century

Scientists ID another possible threat to orcas: pink salmon

For two decades, significantly more of the whales have died in even-numbered years than in odd years

B.C. dangerous offender in court for violating no-contact order, sends letter to victim

Wayne Belleville was shocked to see a letter addressed to him from his shooter, Ronald Teneycke

Judge denies requests from Calgary couple charged in son’s death

David and Collet Stephan wanted $4 million to pay for past and future legal bills

Explosion sends B.C. firefighter to hospital

Kelowna fire crews responded to a blaze at Pope’sGallery of BC Art & Photography on Friday

Ex-Mountie investigating ‘Surrey six’ murders pleads guilty to obstruction

Derek Brassington entered his plea in B.C. Supreme Court on Friday

Man blames his loud car radio, sirens for crash with B.C. ambulance

Tribunal rejects bid to recoup ICBC costs after crash deemed 100-per-cent his fault

RECALL: Salmon Village maple salmon nuggets

Customers warned not to eat product due to possible Listeria contamination

More than 100,000 toxic toys named in Canada-wide recall

Plastic doll contains levels of phthalates over allowable limit and may pose chemical hazard

Most Read