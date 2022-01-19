A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

More than 200 Afghan refugees land in Vancouver after fleeing the Taliban

Refugees include those who worked closely with Canadian forces

More than 200 Afghan refugees have landed in Vancouver, set to begin new lives in the city and across Canada.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, the refugees who arrived at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday (Jan. 18) evening on a charter flight from Pakistan were largely individuals who worked with the Canadian government in Afghanistan and their families.

Of the individuals who arrived, 161 will settle in Vancouver while 48 others will reside elsewhere in Canada where they already have family ties. There will now be more than 7,000 Afghan refugees in Canada.

Refugees began arriving in Canada after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban began to takeover amid the U.S. withdrawal in August 2021, leading to a massive humanitarian crisis in the country.

Over the next few weeks, the refugees will work with the Immigrant Services Society of British Columbia to find housing, work on getting jobs, improving language skills and overall adjusting to life in Canada. The previously announced $2-million B.C. Refugee Readiness Fund will provide supports for families resettling in the province.

READ MORE: Canada welcomes first of Afghan refugees who supported Canadian military mission

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Afghanistanrefugee

Previous story
Woman shot, sent to hospital in northern B.C. home invasion: police

Just Posted

Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater is one of several Interior Health care centres impacted by service reductions. File photo
Rural health service reductions to last up to 4 weeks: Interior Health president

(from l) The Ashcroft HUB’s departing executive director Vicky Trill receives a painting from South Cariboo E. Fry Society executive director Trish Schachtel (painting created by Christine Williams), with interim executive director Jessica Clement. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Jessica Clement has taken over as interim executive director

(from l) Police team coach Richard Wright and captain Chris Buckland receive a Christmas gift and note from Ashcroft fire chief Josh White on behalf of the fire department. White noted that he probably should have left before the officers realized the bag contained hog pellets. “They need something in the tank to keep them going. Other than donuts and caffeine that is.” (Photo credit: Facebook)
Guns and Hoses charity hockey match going ahead on Jan. 22

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is coming to Ashcroft's Heritage Park on July 22 for anyone who has not received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo credit: Interior Health)
Ashcroft Hospital holding weekly vaccine clinics for all ages