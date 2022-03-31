More than 250 Cache Creek residents signed up for alert system

Notes from the Cache Creek council meeting of March 21.

Club Cannabis

The minutes from a special council meeting held on March 11 showed that Cache Creek council unanimously approved that a recommendation be sent to the Province in support of the licence application from Club Cannabis for the sale of non-medical cannabis.

Council had previously approved a zoning amendment for the business, located at #5-1064 Trans-Canada Highway, to allow retail cannabis sales.

Stage 4 water restrictions

Changes being made at the water treatment plant necessitated the village going on a Stage 4 water alert (essential and emergency use only) on March 21, prompting Coun. Lisa Dafoe to ask about the situation. Chief Administrative Officer Damian Couture said that there was an issue at the facility which “significantly compromised” the village’s water system. “Everything was on schedule up to this point but there was a glitch today.” He added that the situation was being worked on.

Asset management committee

Council approved the formation of an asset management committee, which will include the CAO, CFO, two members of council, and one or two members of the public. Councillors Wendy Coomber and Sue Peters were appointed as the council representatives.

Bursary

Council approved a $500 bursary for one student graduating from Desert Sands Community School and who will be attending a post-secondary institution within one year of graduation.

Coomber asked whether or not the Cache Creek Community Foundation — which was established in 2020 after considerable discussion at several council meetings — could be used to fund the bursary. It was pointed out that the subject of what the Foundation funds could be used for had been gone over “again and again and again,” and it had been determined that it was up to the village to decide. Couture said he would make the inquiry.

Geocaching event

Cache Creek will send a letter of support for a geocaching event that the Desert Mesa Lions Club — the operator of the Cache Creek Visitor Centre — is planning for the village. The request stated that the project will feature “a series of ever changing challenges based on geocaching, encouraging participation from residents and visitors alike.” The club has secured some money for the project and is looking to leverage that into additional grant funding.

“Visit Cache Creek will organize and operate the project,” said the request. “No additional funds will be required from the village.”

Voyent Alert

A report summarizing the costs for Cache Creek’s Voyent Alert emergency notification system stated that as of March 1, 2022 there were 253 people signed up. There was a large uptake between June and July 2021, which saw the number of users go from 52 in June to 238 in July, when the village went on evacuation alert due to the Tremont Creek wildfire.

Sandbag bee

Peters noted the sandbag bee that is planned for Saturday, April 9 in the parking lot behind the coverall at Cache Creek park (near the concession stand). The village will have a supply of sand and bags, and volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves and shovels and come down to help fill them starting at 10 a.m.

Any residents who need sandbags to safeguard their property can take what they need, and there will be a barbecue after. The event is being organized with help from the Cache Creek Fire Department.

The next meeting of Cache Creek council will be on Monday, April 4 at 6 p.m.



editorial@accjournal.ca

