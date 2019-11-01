Housing Minister Selina Robinson announcing new affordable housing units on Salt Spring Island. (B.C. Government photo)

More than half of B.C. government housing projects have seen delays

BC Liberals criticize NDP for slow start to affordable housing promise

Almost two thirds of the housing units being built by the B.C. government at present are behind schedule, but the housing minister doesn’t appear too concerned.

According to a report from BC Housing, about 13,000 of the 114,000 units promised by the BC NDP during the 2017 election were reported to be underway, in various stages of development, as of June 30.

But roughly 37 per cent of those units have been delayed by more than six months, while 22 per cent are running behind because of scheduling adjustments, according to a first quarter update in the Affordable Housing Investment Plan Report. The remaining units are either on track or ahead of schedule.

ALSO READ: B.C. on track for housing plan, minister tells local governments

The units include affordable rental housing, co-op housing, low-income housing, Indigenous housing and transition housing for women fleeing violence.

Roughly 2,200 units were complete by the end of June. Two thirds of those, or 1,400, are to house homeless people following the decampment of tent cities in the Lower Mainland.

Only 71 of the completed units are affordable rental housing.

The BC Liberals took the government to task over the shortfall during Question Period on Thursday.

“It’s becoming abundantly clear to British Columbians that the housing minister is failing miserably to deliver on the 114,000 new units of housing commitment that has been made by her premier,” said housing critic Todd Stone, the MLA for Kamloops–South Thompson.

“No money. Lots of photo-ops, lots of announcements, lots of flourishing rhetoric, but over half these projects have no funding attached to them.”

North Vancouver-Seymour MLA Jane Thornwaite criticized the slow pace of Robinson’s ministry to open the units.

“At this rate, it’s going to take 100 years for you to fulfill your campaign promises,” she said.

Housing Minister Selina Robinson argued her ministry is in fact delivering, with a more up-to-date tally of 22,000 units underway as of Aug. 30 and that she’s proud of the work by her team.

“[The Liberals] wouldn’t understand that it takes several months — in fact, a couple of years — to actually get them completed,” she said.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. to experiment with scooters, unicycles on roads, sidewalks

Just Posted

Ashcroft student gets up-close look at local government

‘It was a once in a lifetime opportunity for someone my age’

Soup’s On looking for volunteers to help with weekly lunches

Program has been providing hearty by-donation lunches in Ashcroft since January 2009

New glass mosaic celebrates 100 years of the Canadian National Railway

Ashcroft Communities in Bloom committee sponsored Legacy Park mosaic

Christmas Hamper program gears up for another season

Last year 167 hampers were distributed, and more may be needed this year

School District offers free lunch program for all students

Program is in effect for the 2019/2020 school year, and might be extended

Iconic B.C. race car driver Greg Moore remembered 20 years after tragic death

Once a rising star in auto racing, Moore remains one of Maple Ridge’s sports heroes

More than half of B.C. government housing projects have seen delays

BC Liberals criticize NDP for slow start to affordable housing promise

B.C. to experiment with scooters, unicycles on roads, sidewalks

Electric skateboards another option already hitting the road

Revelstoke high school starts ‘buy-back’ program for vape pens

Over 45 vapes have been bought and exchanged for cafeteria credit

Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion

Search engine giant stepping back into wearables with Fitbit’s 28 million active users

Gas pipeline work camp blocked from temporary northwest B.C. site

Farmland used for three years would improve land, Vanderhoof Airport

Once, twice three times unlucky: B.C. woman’s vehicle repeatedly vandalized

‘Senseless and costly mischief’, says RCMP

Man who died from Okanagan RCMP Taser had mental health challenges, family says

Family have identifed the man as 38-year-old Clayton Donnelly of Kelowna.

‘Orcas are not for entertainment:’ Activist plans to disrupt West Coast whale watching

Victoria man plans to demonstrate with his 75-foot vessel Seaquarium’s Shame in the Salish Sea

Most Read