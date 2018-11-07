Mounties and others rescuing a stranded sturgeon on the Fraser River. Photo: RCMP.

Mounties always get their … fish?

RCMP First Nations had to switch from investigation to river rescue for a stranded sturgeon

A patrol along the bank of the Fraser River took a twist from investigation to river rescue for RCMP First Nations Police (FNP) officers.

On the afternoon of Sept. 20, 2018, FNP officers located a sturgeon stranded in a pond of low water on the bed of the Fraser River near Wahleach Road. The officers quickly recognized that the fish was in danger and could not survive in its environment.

The RCMP immediately reached out to community partners, and a plan was made for the safe capture and release of the stranded fish.

Early the next morning FNP officers—accompanied by biologists from the BC Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, the Lower Fraser River Guardians, and a volunteer from the community—travelled to the site. The 75-year-old sturgeon—measuring 8’ in length and weighing an estimated 300 lbs—was safely captured by the team and released back into river.

“All in a day’s work—just one of the things we do,” says Sgt.Gerry Hansom of the RCMP. “Strong community ties are important. The rescue was completed with the combined efforts of a number of resources pulling together.”

To view video of the event, go to http://bit.ly/2OUXgpR.


