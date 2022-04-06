MP Caputo calls for more aid for Ukraine

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo called on Canada to take further action against Russia after 410 civilians were found dead in towns around the capital days ago.

“The time for timidity in supplying Ukrainians with weapons and supplies has come and gone,” he said in a letter addressed to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Melanie Joly, and Minister of National Defence Anita Anand. “I urge you, on behalf of Kamloops-Thompson Cariboo and all Canadians to take further action.”

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Canada provided military aid, intelligence and arms to Ukraine, as well as enacted economic and financial sanctions against Russians individuals, businesses and banks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with cabinet members on Friday and was briefed about the latest developments in Ukraine. They also discussed various aid that Canada has already provided to Ukraine and explored potential options to further expand to their needs “in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

In his letter, Caputo suggested Canada should take further action, including an enhancement in financial aid to Ukraine and the immediate expulsion of Russian diplomats. He also pushed to advocate for the use of Canadian natural gas to be used worldwide, which he argued would be a further crippling blow to President Vladimir Putin and the Russian economy.

The last proposed action is for more lethal weapons to be purchased for the Canadian military, so more weapons could be supplied to Ukrainian soldiers.

“We do not know how long this invasion will last,” the letter reads. “It is time that we consider long-term solutions to save each and every Ukrainian life.”



newsroom@clearwatertimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter