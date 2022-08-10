Mudslide closes Highway 1 near Lytton

The highway is closed until further notice

(Facebook/jr. Dryndo

Highway 1 is closed after a mudslide covered both lanes at approximately 8:30 p.m., Wednesday Aug. 10.

The highway was hit by several flash floods which triggered the erosion.

The mudslide has blocked the highway between Junction Hwy 12 and Junction Hwy 8 for 35.6 km , from Spences Bridge to Lytton.

Drive BC has listed the event as major.

Detours are not available at this time.

Heavy rain south of Spences Bridge caused the flooding and mudslide.

More to come.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking News

Previous story
UPDATE: Williams Lake woman reported missing has been found

Just Posted

(Facebook/jr. Dryndo
Mudslide closes Highway 1 near Lytton

The Minaberriet Creek 2 wildfire (at centre with smoke) was discovered on Aug. 6, 800 metres from the original Minaberriet Creek wildfire (burned area at top right) from July 28. (Photo credit: BCWS)
2022 fire season well behind 2021 in terms of hectares burned

Cory Gallant (c, with Roland Beaulieu and Remi Arsenault) will be playing at the Country in the Park concert in Ashcroft on Aug. 19. (Photo credit: Mike Bernard photography)
Country in the Park concert brings back barn dance spirit

Staff and volunteers at the Clinton Museum served up some World War II-era food at an event on July 17. (Photo credit: Clinton Museum)
Clinton Museum offering visitors a literal taste of history