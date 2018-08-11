One of the mudslides seen earlier in the month on Highway 97. Drive BC photo.

Multiple mudslides affecting various highways, according to Drive BC

Highways 1, 97, and 99 all affected by mudslides, with assessments ongoing.

There are multiple mudslides impacting various highways in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (Highways 1, 97 and 99), according to Drive BC.

The slides are the result of a severe weather system moving through the area.

RELATED: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for 100 Mile, risk of thunderstorms for Williams Lake

Video of Highway 99 near the Hat Creek Corner:



Your Website Title

How to Share With Just Friends

How to share with just friends.

Posted by Facebook on Friday, December 5, 2014


Highway 97 is closed northbound at the junction with Highway 1 in Cache Creek due to mudslides, according to Drive BC.

Highway 97 is also closed in both directions at Clinton due to mudslides.

Highway 99 is closed in both directions at Hat Creek Corner because of musdlies. There are unconfirmed reports of six people trapped in a house near that location due to a mudslide, and another unconfirmed report that a mudslide in the area washed away a car, possibly with one occupant inside.

Highway 1 is closed 15 km east of Cache Creek in both directions due to mudslides.

No alternate routes are available and assessment are in progress. The next updates are expected at 7 p.m.

Drive BC says that they are “Monitoring this dynamic situation and will share any pertinent info. We appreciate your patience, please drive with caution.”

Highway 97C at the bridge in Ashcroft has seen a significant amount of debris and run-off, and there are reports of rocks on the highway around the bluffs in Elephant Hill Provincial Park.

Mudslides impacted the area earlier in the month on multiple occasions.

RELATED: Ranchers stood on their porch as mudslide surrounded them

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BREAKING: Plane crashes at Abbotsford International Airshow

Just Posted

BREAKING: Plane crashes at Abbotsford International Airshow

Two injured in crash involving vintage plane

Multiple mudslides affecting various highways, according to Drive BC

Highways 1, 97, and 99 all affected by mudslides, with assessments ongoing.

TNRD announces evacuation alert for Wild Goose Lakes area, includes Clink and Ridge Lake and parts of Dog Creek Road

Wild Goose Lake fire causes evacuation alert

B.C. Wildfires 2018: Thousands prepare to leave their homes at a moment’s notice

Northwest B.C. and Cariboo seeing most fire activity in province as crews battle 490 fires

TNRD issues evacuation alert for Bonaparte-Young Lake area

Alert is due to wildfire burning northeast of Young Lake

Trudeau honours Fredericton shooting victims as he opens Toronto street festival

Opening of the street festival included a minute of silence and acknowledged first responders

Quesnel deploys firefighters, water tender to aid Burns Lake

Two members are headed to support firefighters working in the area tonight

Motorists urged to be cautious as lightning storms head for some B.C. highways

Thompson Nicola and Okanagan highways to see hail, thunder and lightning, Environment Canada says

How much money should you leave behind after death?

BC Funerals Association says a death in a family unit occurs, on the average, once every 12 years

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather at a B.C. City Hall after removal of Sir John A. Macdonald Statue

People rallied in support and in protest of the removal, carrying signs and chanting

COLUMN: Survival of one of the last migratory herds in North America

The Porcupine Caribou battle to stay alive within the Alaskan National Wildlife Refuge

B.C. Conservatives want a full overhaul of ICBC

Their goal is to reduce insurance rates for B.C. drivers.

Vehicle drives into Quesnel hospital doors in attempted robbery

The police are still looking for the suspects

UPDATED: Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, charged in Fredericton shooting

Man accused of killing Bobbie Lee Wright, Donnie Robichaud, Const. Robb Costello, Const. Sara Burns

Most Read