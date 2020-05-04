Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, arrives at a press conference on Parliament Hill during the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Monday, May 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Murky mystery of COVID-19’s origins takes back seat in Canada to easing crisis: feds

Officials say there are more questions than answers about COVID-19

Health Minister Patty Hajdu says the federal government will remain focused on navigating Canada out of the COVID-19 crisis before turning its focus to the murky mystery surrounding the origins of the novel coronavirus.

Hajdu says that while solving that mystery will be important to learn more about the virus and its dangers, Canada’s priority right now needs to be the health and safety of Canadians.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, says she’s not seen any specific evidence to point to an emerging theory that’s reportedly gaining traction in the U.S. intelligence community: that the outbreak emanated from a virology lab in China.

Tam also acknowledges that the world has more questions than answers at this point about the true origins of the outbreak, which began in Wuhan in late December before wreaking havoc around the globe.

Intelligence agencies in the U.S. say while they agree with the scientific community that the virus was not man-made or genetically enhanced, they are investigating whether the laboratory in Wuhan was the source of the outbreak.

That’s a theory that would fit nicely with the blame-China narrative that’s been pushed in recent weeks by the White House and President Donald Trump.

READ MORE: 7.3M Canadians have received CERB, as wage subsidy pays salaries for another 1.7M: feds

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kearl Lake workers from B.C. reminded to self-isolate due to COVID-19
Next story
Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge

Just Posted

2017 Elephant Hill wildfire most likely caused by smoking materials

Investigation did not identify who started the fire

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in Ashcroft

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

A painting of Ashcroft’s Chinatown is right where it needs to be

The new work depicts, and is hung on the wall of, the historic Wing Wo Lung building

Longtime Cache Creek mayor receives BC Community Achievement Award

John Ranta one of 25 recipients of this year’s award, gievn to recognize dedication to community

B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls this week ‘the end of our beginning’

Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge

Interactions could grow from 30 per cent to 60 per cent of normal

At least three years until ‘cataclysmic’ virus fallout recedes: Air Canada

Since mid-March, the country’s largest airline has slashed its flight schedule by more than 90 per cent

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Good Samaritans help three people survive tragic ATV accident at Chilliwack-area lake

Two young children died, but if not for Joy Pringle and Hannah Reinholt, it could have been worse.

Kearl Lake workers from B.C. reminded to self-isolate due to COVID-19

15 laboratory-confirmed worker cases in B.C., 12 of which in Interior Health

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, land in Washington State

The hornet was sighted for the first time in the U.S. last December

7.3M Canadians have received CERB, as wage subsidy pays salaries for another 1.7M: feds

At least 96,000 businesses have applied for the wage subsidy

Most Read