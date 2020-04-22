Rising waters in Cache Creek breached nearby Quartz Road on the evening of April 20, 2020, forcing the evacuation of several properties. All eyes are now on the Bonaparte River, which continues to rise. (Photo credit: Sera Boomer)

Nearly 400 Cache Creek residents on evacuation alert

Concern grows over rapidly rising water levels in the Bonaparte River

The Cache Creek Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has expanded its area of Evacuation Alerts, affecting nearly 400 residents, as the water level in the Bonaparte River increases.

On the afternoon of April 21, the Village issued Evacuation Alerts for some 160 residences on the Bonaparte River side of Old Cariboo Road, the Bonaparte River side of Nugget Road, and the Sage and Sands Mobile Home Park.

On April 22 another 30 residences in the Collins Road area received Evacuation Alerts. Potential flooding of that area, should the Bonaparte breach its banks there, is a concern, and the insufficient number of roads in and out led to the decision to issue the Alert.

The RCMP have gone door-to-door issuing the notices. Cache Creek residents who have not received a notice are not on Evacuation Alert.

Anyone who has received an Alert notice is being advised to take it seriously, and be prepared to evacuate quickly and at sudden notice if an Evacuation Order is issued.

An Emergency Operations Centre has been set up at the Cache Creek Community Hall. Only those residents under Evacuation Order should report to the EOC, where they will be provided with food and accommodation vouchers.

Ten properties along Cache Creek remain on Evacuation Order. While the water level in the creek is stable, the water level in the Bonaparte River is currently higher than normal, and continues to rise.


