New 100-kilowatt EV fast charging unit installed in Clinton

A 100-kilowatt electric vehicle charging unit has been added to the EV charging site in Clinton behind the village office. (Photo credit: BC Hydro)

BC Hydro has doubled the number of chargers at its electric vehicle fast charging site in Clinton, following the addition of a new 100-kilowatt charging unit.

The Clinton site opened in July 2019 and is located at 1423 Cariboo Highway. The site was originally built with one 50-kilowatt charging unit, which can add 50 kilometres of driving to an average electric vehicle in about 10 minutes.

On Dec. 15, 2022 a 100-kilowatt charging unit was brought into service. It can add 100 kilometres of driving to an average electric vehicle in about 10 minutes. This updated location also includes a curbless design and lower displays on the new charger, for better accessibility.

“The Village of Clinton is proud to see the infrastructure improvements BC Hydro is committed to making in our community and across the province,” says Roland Stanke, mayor of the Village of Clinton.

“This charging site will provide service to residents of Clinton and allow tourists the opportunity to visit our many shops and local attractions while they stop to charge their electric vehicles.”

“We are working to make it easier for drivers in B.C. to go electric and use more of B.C.’s clean, reliable hydroelectricity,” says Hon. Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low-Carbon Innovation. “This charging location in Clinton will help make public charging more convenient as a growing number of people in the B.C. Interior make the switch to electric vehicles.”

Transportation accounts for about 40 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions in B.C. In September 2021, BC Hydro revealed its Electrification Plan, with initiatives to encourage B.C. residents, businesses, and industries to switch to hydroelectricity from fossil fuels to help reduce carbon emissions. The plan encourages switching from gas-powered cars to electric vehicles.

“As the primary fuel supplier for electric vehicles, we are building out charging infrastructure to ensure we can accommodate the volume and variety of electric vehicles that will be on B.C. roads in the coming years,” says Chris O’Riley, President and CEO of BC Hydro. “BC Hydro will add 325 charging units to its network at 145 sites within the next five years.”

BC Hydro’s provincewide fast charging network currently includes 124 charging units at 79 sites in communities throughout B.C. The chargers are funded in a partnership with the Province of B.C. and Natural Resources Canada.



