The Spences Bridge Volunteer Frire Department has a new chief with a long history for community service. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

The Spences Bridge Volunteer Frire Department has a new chief with a long history for community service. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

New Spences Bridge fire chief proud to give back to community

‘Whatever challenges we face we will solve them together’

The Spences Bridge Volunteer Fire Department has a new chief, with Amarjit Singh Dhillon acclaimed to the position at the AGM of the Spences Bridge Improvement District on Nov. 28.

Dhillon purchased the Acacia Grove RV Park and Campsite in Spences Bridge in Nov. 2019. Originally from Surrey, he had been camping in the area for 15 years, and would stay at Acacia Grove when he was in Spences Bridge, a community which he describes as “amazing”.

“I thought that maybe I’d like to spend the rest of my life in this town. It took a long time, but we finally made it.

“The history of Spences Bridge is amazing. I talked to people about the town, and what it was like before the Coquihalla. Everyone knows each other and has good relations with them. I’m a small part of that family, and I and my family are contributing.”

Dhillon’s family, stretching back to his grandfather, has a long history of military and community service. “I started with the business. I have three kids, and my wife works with me, and my family and friends come here. I’m proud to be here.”

However, he wanted to do more for Spences Bridge, so decided to run for fire chief. “I thought maybe I could give back more. This was the right place and the right thing to do. I said that it was my pleasure to come forward and be part of the community and do community service, so here I am.”

He points to a parable about a fire that had everyone contributing to put it out. A small bird picked up water in its beak to drop on the fire, and was asked if it thought that would be enough to stop the fire. The bird replied that in future, it would be able to say it contributed to stopping it.

“I’m like that small bird, and I’ll continue to help.”

Dhillon — who joined the Spences Bridge fire department in Dec. 2019 — says that he will be learning more about firefighting. “I’ll be meeting with the department and see what the plans are going forward. There are challenges, and we’ll be starting very soon to meet those challenges.

“This is a responsibility, and I will do it with all my heart. In the town and in the fire hall we are a strong team, and whatever challenges we face we will solve them together.”


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Spences Bridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Search called off for sailor who possibly fell overboard from navy ship en route to Esquimalt
Next story
Year in Review part one

Just Posted

(back row from l) Sherri Coldwell, Trish Schachtel, Christine Williams, and Cst. Marika Masters and (front row from l) Sandi Burrage and Ed Schlosser helped collect food, toys, and cash donations for Clinton’s Cram the Cruiser event on Dec. 12. (Photo credit: Jackson Masters) (back row from l) Sherri Coldwell, Trish Schachtel, Christine Williams, and Cst. Marika Masters and (front row from l) Sandi Burrage and Ed Schlosser helped collect food, toys, and cash donations for Clinton’s Cram the Cruiser event on Dec. 12. (Photo credit: Jackson Masters)
Clinton residents cram the cruiser for a happy Christmas

Event raised $4,370 plus 400 pounds of toys and more than 1,000 pounds of food

Sage Sound Singers musical director Michelle Reid (l) accepts a cheque from Second Time Around to help support this year’s Christmas concert, which will be broadcast online on Dec. 23. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Sage Sound Singers returning with virtual Christmas concert

‘We need this’ says choir director of concert that almost didn’t happen

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Contributed)
UPDATE: 1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health; Big White group households lend to cluster

The death, a woman in her 90s, was not tied to any of the ongoing outbreaks in the region

Taped together hockey sticks (plus doughnuts) was one of the pranks played during the first responders hockey match in Ashcroft on Jan. 11. (Photo credit: Josh White)
Year in Review part one

A fun hockey game, a new eco-depot gets closer, a TV show films in Ashcroft, and a pool closure

The Spences Bridge Volunteer Fire Department has a new chief, and one of the challenges facing him is finding a new fire engine to replace the department’s 1991 engine, which is nearing the end of its life. (Photo credit: Journal archives)
Clock is ticking as Spences Bridge searches for new fire engine

Water meters, fire department, and charging station all discussed at recent AGM

A health care employee receives one of the first COVID-19 injections in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, Dec. 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 640 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths Wednesday

Hospitalized patient total holds steady at 362, 91 in ICU

Ardith (Walpetko We’dalx) Walkem is the firest Indigenous woman to be appointed a BC Supreme Court Justice, an announcement made in December 2020. (Cedar & Sage Law Corporation photo - cedarandsagelaw.com)
Ardith Walkem the first Indigenous woman named a Justice on the BC Supreme Court

‘We celebrate with Ardith this tremendous achievement’ – UBCIC Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

(Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)
Williams Lake First Nation Chief supports Canucks amid cultural appropriation controversy

“That’s my team. That’s who I cheer for, and I’ve always taken great pride in that logo.”

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

The on-site team deploys a boom curtain to contain the oil spill near Nootka Island. (Unified Command)
Sea otter, heron treated as team battles active oil slick off Vancouver Island

Animals found covered in oil, response team looking at rehabilitation options

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 violation tickets to be sent to collections after 30 days instead of 1 year

The province has also requested WorkSafe BC increase in-person inspections at workplaces,

Gillian McIntosh of Abbotsford was finally able to meet her newborn son Travis Len over the weekend. McIntosh was in an induced coma due to COVID-19 when she gave birth to him on Nov. 10, and was eased out of sedation late last week. She has now tested negative for the virus.
Abbotsford mom who gave birth while in coma after getting COVID-19 meets son

Gillian McIntosh, diagnosed with virus on Nov. 6, comes off ventilator

Victoria police seized $30 million in fentanyl, drugs, cash and firearms during Project Juliet. (Victoria Police Department)
Police bust fentanyl supply chain, netting drugs, firearms, in Victoria and Lower Mainland

Fentanyl found in Victoria and Lower Manland was enough to supply estimated 3,965,000 lethal doses

Rapid Response Team deployment in Fort St. James ended Dec. 16. The team can be deployed at any time as the need warrants to communities across B.C. (BC EHS/ Twitter)
COVID-19 paramedic task force leaves Fort St. James; B.C. to send an extra ambulance

Vancouver based, highly trained BC EHS Rapid Response Team end deployment in the community

Most Read