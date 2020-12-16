New Spences Bridge fire chief proud to give back to community

The Spences Bridge Volunteer Fire Department has a new chief, with Amarjit Singh Dhillon acclaimed to the position at the AGM of the Spences Bridge Improvement District on Nov. 28.

Dhillon purchased the Acacia Grove RV Park and Campsite in Spences Bridge in Nov. 2019. Originally from Surrey, he had been camping in the area for 15 years, and would stay at Acacia Grove when he was in Spences Bridge, a community which he describes as “amazing”.

“I thought that maybe I’d like to spend the rest of my life in this town. It took a long time, but we finally made it.

“The history of Spences Bridge is amazing. I talked to people about the town, and what it was like before the Coquihalla. Everyone knows each other and has good relations with them. I’m a small part of that family, and I and my family are contributing.”

Dhillon’s family, stretching back to his grandfather, has a long history of military and community service. “I started with the business. I have three kids, and my wife works with me, and my family and friends come here. I’m proud to be here.”

However, he wanted to do more for Spences Bridge, so decided to run for fire chief. “I thought maybe I could give back more. This was the right place and the right thing to do. I said that it was my pleasure to come forward and be part of the community and do community service, so here I am.”

He points to a parable about a fire that had everyone contributing to put it out. A small bird picked up water in its beak to drop on the fire, and was asked if it thought that would be enough to stop the fire. The bird replied that in future, it would be able to say it contributed to stopping it.

“I’m like that small bird, and I’ll continue to help.”

Dhillon — who joined the Spences Bridge fire department in Dec. 2019 — says that he will be learning more about firefighting. “I’ll be meeting with the department and see what the plans are going forward. There are challenges, and we’ll be starting very soon to meet those challenges.

“This is a responsibility, and I will do it with all my heart. In the town and in the fire hall we are a strong team, and whatever challenges we face we will solve them together.”



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Spences Bridge