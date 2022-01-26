Nominate a great small local business that goes above and beyond

Jennifer Lawrence (r), founder of Bubbles’ Blossom Design in Clinton, with Monika Wyssen at Valentine’s Day 2021. The business was one of the 2021 finalists for a Small Business BC Award. (Photo credit: Kelly Sinoski)

Do you know a great small business in your town, one that makes a difference, embraces challenges, and/or gives back to the community? Then nominate them for this year’s Small Business BC Awards, which honours the many entrepreneurs who are making a difference.

Small Business BC (SBBC) will be presenting $15,000 in prize money and titles to top businesses. The awards are held annually as an opportunity to bring attention to the many small businesses making a big difference in the province, and British Columbians are encouraged to nominate local businesses that have not only embraced the challenge of entrepreneurship, but have also gone above and beyond to invest in their communities.

Last year, Bubbles’ Blossom Design in Clinton was one of five finalists in the “Best Community Impact” category. This year’s awards, sponsored by Kwantlen Polytechnic University, have been adjusted to feature two award categories, focusing on honouring truly impactful businesses and allowing winners to receive larger cash prizes and more business support.

“At the heart of every small business is an entrepreneur whose drive and determination pushes them, even as they face challenges and hurdles in their path,” says Small Business BC CEO Tom Conway. “The SBBC Awards is about celebrating that entrepreneurial spirit and supporting small businesses that inspire us all. I encourage all B.C. residents to nominate a business that has helped strengthen your community.”

Award nominations are open now through Feb. 28, 2022, and can be submitted at www.sbbc.co/nominate. Businesses can be nominated by both members of the public and by the business owners themselves, showcasing their hard work and dedication through this competition. The two categories are:

SBBC Business Impact Award: This award goes to business owner(s) who are truly making a difference. These hard-working individuals embrace the challenge of entrepreneurship, display their business savvy, and take positive action to invest in their community. They are navigating the rapidly changing business landscape, especially throughout the pandemic, and leveraging the challenge to improve their business while also finding new ways to serve their community.

Premier’s People’s Choice Award: It takes a community to grow a small business. It also takes a community to win the Premier’s People’s Choice Award. This unique award category is presented to a B.C.-based small business that can demonstrate the unwavering and loyal support of their community by gaining the most online votes.

Once a small business is nominated, they must gain as many public votes as possible for their business, leveraging all creative channels. The businesses with the most votes in the SBBC Business Impact Award category (after a normalization process to allow for regional populations) will be narrowed down to the top 20, then judged by an internal panel of business experts to select the Top Five finalists. A panel of past SBBC Award winners, business professionals, and advisors will then select the winner, and the first and second place runners up. The winner of the Premier’s People’s Choice award will be selected based on the most votes, after a normalization process to allow for regional populations.

All winners and top five finalists will receive an extended business education and advisory package from Small Business BC to support their continued business growth. For more information about the Small Business BC awards and to nominate a small business, visit www.smallbusinessbc.ca/awards.



