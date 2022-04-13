Nominations sought for Lt. Governor’s Arts and Music Awards

B.C.-based individuals, groups, or organizations that have shown an exceptional commitment to enhancing arts and culture within their communities are now eligible to be recognized by a new award, and nominations from the public are now being accepted.

The Office of the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia, with support from the Government House Foundation, recently announced the launch of the Lieutenant Governor’s Arts and Music Awards. The awards are part of the celebration for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, and will recognize those who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, creativity, community engagement, passion, or commitment to fostering and mentoring others in the fields of visual arts, music, or performance.

“We turn to music and the arts in challenging times to replenish our sense of joy, and inspire, elevate, and move our spirits,” said Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia.

“Now, more than ever, we must value, nurture, and support the brightest artists and musicians among us. I am honoured to have the opportunity to do so with the launch of the Lieutenant Governor’s Arts and Music Awards.”

This award is open to any British Columbian or B.C.-based individual, group, or organization that is committed to supporting and enhancing arts and culture in their community. Twenty individual awards valued up to $5,000 each will be awarded, and four to five organizational awards will be awarded with a value of up to $15,000, dependent on the nominations received. A selection committee will include representation by esteemed community leaders from visual arts, music, and performing arts.

Nominations will be open until May 13, 2022. More information on nominations guidelines and how to submit a nomination can be found at https://bit.ly/367Mtmg.



