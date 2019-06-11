Northern B.C. gymnastics coach charged with sexual assault of a minor

Marcel Dubroy of Smithers faces five charges in Saskatchewan related to a former Regina athlete

Smithers Saltos gymnastics coach Marcel Dubroy has been charged with sexual assault in Regina, Sask.

The charges stem from a complaint by a 30-year-old Ottawa woman of offences allegedly committed between Jan. 1, 2002 and April 30, 2008 when both Dubroy and the alleged victim were residents of Regina.

“It is not common practice for the Regina Police Service to include information about an accused person’s occupation but, in this case, the alleged offences are the result of the position of authority and trust held by the accused over the victim during the years that he was her gymnastics coach, living and working in Regina,” a police news release stated.

Although there is not a proactive investigation into other potential offences, Elizabeth Popowich, manager of public information for the Regina Police Service, told The Interior News investigators are encouraging other potential victims to come forward through the media release.

“While we don’t have any other reports that I know of, we anticipate that there may be other be other victims… by publishing the fact of his occupation that is in a sense looking to see whether there may be other victims or other disclosures,” she said.

Dubroy, 68 is charged with sexual exploitation, position of trust; Sexual Interference; invitation to sexual touching; sexual assault on a person under the age of 16; and sexual assault.

The Saltos website currently lists Dubroy as being on a leave of absence.

“Smithers Saltos was informed Thursday evening by Gymnastics Canada of a complaint received for a violation of the code ethics against head coach Marcel Dubroy while coaching at another club,” the statement reads. “During the investigation, Marcel has taken a leave of absence due to Gymnastics Canada’s provisional suspension.”

Dubroy has been released on an undertaking and will make his first appearance in Saskatchewan provincial court in Regina on July 17.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comments are closed

Previous story
Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons
Next story
Court to mull continuing order against B.C. LNG pipeline opponents

Just Posted

Sabiston Creek Wildfire “being held” at 202.5 hectares

Changing weather conditions “bode well” for the fire

Ebus BC applies for new route from Kamloops to Prince George

Route includes 100 Mile House, 70 Mile, Cache Creek, Lac la Hache, Quesnel and Williams Lake

Runner wins Skip’s 10K after biking from 16 Mile House

Sixteen-year-old Austin Husa won the Skip’s Run youth 10K challenge on June 1

PHOTOS: Plein Air people’s choice winner paints faces on hoodoos outside Ashcroft

The artist’s choice winner on June 2 painted the B.C. Express heritage building

NHL star Eric Brewer remembers childhood in Ashcroft, gives advice to students

People of Pukaist hosted the retired defenceman at Desert Sands Community School on May 29

Police from B.C., Alberta test out their motorcycle skills in Kelowna

RCMP from B.C. and Alberta participate in motorcycle training course at UBCO

‘It just felt wrong’: Good Samaritan saves B.C. senior from gift card CRA scam

Woman sees elderly gentleman counting a big stack of pre-paid cards and warns store staff

B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill himself

Pekarsky was teaching Grade 9 band class at an independent school in Delta at the time of the incident

Two new blazes in Kamloops Fire Centre

The two wildfires were reported on Tuesday and are .01 hectares in size

‘eHarmony of food’: Website matches up businesses and charities to reduce waste

Schools, shelters, food banks can get healthy, fresh food from shops, farms, retailers

160 jobs lost as B.C. mill announces indefinite closure

Workers and production will be shut down by August

VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Police say no one has come forward with more information

Violent student fight prompts B.C. school district to review processes

It took close to four hours to inform parents student was injured

Police from B.C., Alberta test out their motorcycle skills in Kelowna

RCMP from B.C. and Alberta participate in motorcycle training course at UBCO

Most Read