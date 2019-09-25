Loggers from the Cariboo are taking part in the Rally to Vancouver Wednesday, departing Prince George at 2 a.m., and through Williams Lake at about 5:15 a.m. where they picked up another 30 trucks. (Image courtesy of Facebook)

Northern loggers help drive home forest industry job loss with Rally to Vancouver

Cariboo convoy will join truck rally in Merritt Wednesday morning

Loggers from the Interior are on their way to downtown Vancouver Wednesday morning to protest job loss in the forestry industry.

About 100 trucks from the north, including Prince George, Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House, are on the road, receiving honks of support and more trucks as they travel through rural communities impacted by mill curtailments and closures.

Jorden Ilnicki of Williams Lake, who organized the group from the Cariboo, said the convoy was approaching Clinton at about 7 a.m. this morning (Sept. 25) and headed for Merritt where the rally will likely double in size. He said about 30 trucks in the rally are from Williams Lake and the support, after months of hard times, feels good.

Read More: ‘We’re all getting hit hard’: Cariboo loggers to join truck rally and protest job losses

“It’s great to see everyone come together at times like this,” Ilnicki said from the road.

Merritt logger Howard McKimmon was first to organize the rally, which has picked up provincial steam. Their goal of bringing a convoy of about 200 logging trucks into downtown Vancouver Wednesday is meant to capture the attention of politicians at UBCM.

More to come.

