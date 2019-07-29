The Loon Lake rest stop has been in less than stellar condition as of late according to travellers. (Government of B.C.)

Okanagan Connector rest stop ‘piled high with you-know-what’

You might want to bring your own TP if you’re driving the Okanagan Connector

A rest stop on the Okanagan Connector is “piled high with you-know-what” according to travellers.

The Loon Lake rest area has been, er… a mess lately, with disgruntled drivers saying there is not a scrap of toilet paper to be found in the men’s, women’s or handicapped washrooms at the recently built facility.

The $4.2-million facility was completed in February 2018 after the visitor centre near Merritt was shut down in January.

READ MORE: Free Wi-Fi coming to rest areas along Highway 1 and 16

READ MORE: Kelowna RibFest targeted by environmental activists

The Route 97 Connector Visitor Inspiration Centre said it has been fielding some complaints from the public about the condition of the facilities despite having nothing to do with the provincially-operated rest stop.

“They say the toilets are all blocked; it smells gross and people are not happy. We got a complaint on Sunday and we were still getting calls (on Thursday).”

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure gave the following statement following an interview request by Kelowna Capital News:

“The Loon Lake rest area is a modern, safe and convenient place for drivers to stop and rest along this stretch of highway between Merritt and Kelowna. The rest area includes a fully operational restroom facility, electric car charging stations, free Wi-Fi and separate parking areas for passenger vehicles, large commercial trucks and recreational vehicles.

“Maintaining safe, high-quality provincial rest areas is important year-round. In recognition for the volume of traffic along the corridor and the importance of offering a clean facility, the ministry has an enhanced level of service at this facility during the summer months. Keeping rest areas clean and well-supplied is the responsibility of our maintenance contractors, and is documented in the maintenance contract service agreement.”

The ministry encourages people who encounter less than ideal conditions at the Loon Lake rest area to contact Yellowhead Road and Bridge, at 1-888-899-9854.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Efforts focused on ground attack at Richter Mountain wildfire in Similkameen
Next story
Chief electoral officer decides to stick with voting day amid religious concerns

Just Posted

Cache Creek gets its first fast-charging electric vehicle station

Community joins growing network of towns that provide EV charging stations

Ashcroft council meeting comes to an emotional end

July 22 marked last council meeting for retiring CAO Michelle Allen

Cache Creek council approves second drag race event, with conditions

Written confirmation of several issues required before next races in August

Elizabeth May has novel solution for providing potable water to reserves

Community service for SNC-Lavalin not a far-fetched idea, she says

Local News Briefs: Invasive plant being sold in area garden centres

Plus workshops on breathing right and not-for-profits, a baby hat recall, and a Club Med for cats

RCMP still trying to confirm if men seen in York Landing are B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

Chief electoral officer decides to stick with voting day amid religious concerns

Election day falls on Shemini Atzeret, a day on which Orthodox Jews are not permitted to work, vote or campaign

Okanagan Connector rest stop ‘piled high with you-know-what’

You might want to bring your own TP if you’re driving the Okanagan Connector

Efforts focused on ground attack at Richter Mountain wildfire in Similkameen

Monday’s suppression efforts will be focused on the ground

UPDATE: RCMP still hunting for B.C. fugitives reportedly spotted near York Landing

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three northern B.C. deaths

Man allegedly sets fire to South Okanagan RCMP detachment with officers inside

An Osoyoos man is charged with arson following a fire at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment July 25.

Science expedition to Canada’s largest underwater volcano departs Vancouver Island

Crews prepared for a two-week research mission to the Explorer Seamount

Kijiji Canada cuts ticket option from site as digital issues prove challenging

Kijiji made the move to combat issues that digital tickets have created issues around authenticity

RCMP plead with public to send in tips about B.C. fugitives, not post to social media

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are wanted for three homicides in northern B.C.

Most Read